iMac 'Pro' Model Tipped to Sport New Keyboard, Support for VR

 
07 April 2017
iMac 'Pro' Model Tipped to Sport New Keyboard, Support for VR

Earlier this week, Apple confirmed that new and improved iMac models will be coming this year, ones that will be mode suitable for 'Pro' users, but didn’t divulge in any specific details. Now, a fresh report indicates that the new iMac models will be unveiled in October later this year. The report sheds light on all the new things that are expected to arrive on the upcoming version.

Pike's Universum cites its people familiar with the matter to claim that the new iMac will be powered by the Intel E3-1285 v6 processor at the maximum that can be paired with 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB of ECC memory. The iMac will support up to 2TB’s of NVMe SSDs and also come with AMD graphics to support VR and Pro apps. This is interesting knowing Apple’s past stance against VR, and how it instead bets on AR for the future.

Lastly, the new iMac models will support Thunderbolt 3 and USB Type-C ports just like the new MacBook Pro, and may even have a new keyboard (with the Touch Bar perhaps?). PikerAlpha says, “Good news folks. I am told, by a little bird, that the next iMac (to be released in late October) will be available with (up to) Intel E3-1285 v6 processor with 16 GB (upgradable to 32 or 64 GB) ECC memory. Faster NVMe SSD’s possibly up to 2 TB and AMD graphics to support VR and Pro apps. Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C gen 2 with… tada… a brand new keyboard.”

The tipster also reveals that Apple is working on an 8K display, to leverage its offering from the current LG 5K display, now that Thunderbolt displays have been discontinued. He also claims that the next version on macOS won’t be a mountain or a national park name any more, and that the next-generation Mac mini’s top model won’t ‘be so mini anymore’.

Apple has also confirmed that it is working on a brand new Mac Pro, and is doing a ‘complete rethink’. With three new iPhones, the new iMac, the 8K display, and the redesigned Mac Pro, there is a lot to look forward from Apple this year.

Tags: Apple, iMac, Pro iMac, PCs, Laptops
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

