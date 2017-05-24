Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

HP Leads PC Market Growth in India, Says IDC

 
24 May 2017
HP Leads PC Market Growth in India, Says IDC

Highlights

  • PC shipment in India for Q1 2017 stood at 2.16 million units
  • The overall consumer PC market registered a shipment of 1.05 million unit
  • HP was top vendor in the consumer segment

Registering a year-on-year growth of 8.5 percent over the first quarter of 2016, the overall India traditional PC shipment for the first quarter of 2017 stood at 2.16 million units with HP leading the market having a 29.5 percent share, a new report said on Wednesday.

According to the latest Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker by market research firm IDC, this is a 12.5 percent quarter-on-quarter growth over the last quarter of 2016.

"Post demonetisation reform, market observed an upbeat demand owing to an optimistic shift in discretionary spending from consumers in first quarter of 2017," Manish Yadav, Associate Research Manager, Client Devices at IDC India, said in a statement.

The overall consumer PC market registered a shipment of 1.05 million units, with a healthy 14.5 percent growth from the same period last year and 19.4 percent quarter on quarter growth.

The overall commercial PC market recorded a shipment of 1.11 million units in the first quarter of 2017.

"Commercial spending remained optimistic about the economic scenario and the potential for growth, despite uncertainty surrounding the stability of global economy," Sanjeev Sharma, Research Manager, Client Devices at IDC India, added.

HP was top vendor in the consumer segment and picked up some key wins and executed a few state-owned education projects along with fulfilment of projects in the banking and financial sector.

"Our sustained leadership position signifies the innovation, trust and reliability our customers find synonymous with HP. We are thankful for their unwavering support in not only helping us retain our leadership position but also growing our market share considerably despite demonetisation," Ketan Patel, Senior Director, Personal Systems at HP Inc. India, told IANS.

"Our aim is to empower and enable the consumers with innovative and powerful devices, thus showcasing HPs commitment towards providing unparalleled experience to its consumers," he added.

Dell took the second spot with 22.5 percent market share with new initiatives and programmes to provide seamless learning experience for students through technology.

Lenovo held on to the third spot, with a 17.7 percent market share.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: IDC, PC Shipment, Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, India, HP, PC, Laptops, Dell, Lenovo
HP Leads PC Market Growth in India, Says IDC
 
 

