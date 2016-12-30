Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

iBall Set to Launch Gaming Laptops Soon: Sources

 
30 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
iBall Set to Launch Gaming Laptops Soon: Sources

Highlights

  • Mumbai-based iBall may release gaming laptops
  • The company is known for its low pricing
  • This could result in lower pricing for gaming laptops in India

One of the sticking points when it comes to PC gaming is the high cost involved in getting a decent enough gaming desktop. The same applies to gaming laptops. And while compromises can be made to ensure pricing on the former is in check, it’s the latter that’s a point of contention for many a gamer. There simply isn’t any cost-effective gaming laptop in the market right now. That may change soon though.

(Also see: iBall CompBook i360 Is a Rs. 12,999 Laptop With 360-Degree Rotating Display)

According to several industry sources speaking to Gadgets 360, Indian consumer electronics company iBall will begin selling gaming laptops soon and is already hiring staff for the same.

For its part, the company confirmed that it has been mulling its options.

(Also see: The Best Value for Money Gaming PC You Can Build in India)

“We are contemplating to introduce gaming laptops. The product is in the consideration stage which is not been finalised yet,” a spokesperson for iBall told Gadgets 360 on email though did not comment on how far ahead it is in the process. It currently has two gaming cabinets — Black Stallion and the Robust.

(Also see: iBall CompBook Flip-X5 Convertible Laptop With Windows 10 Launched Rs. 14,999)

Mumbai-based iBall is known for its cost-effective albeit functional range of devices. It will be interesting to see if the same applies to its gaming range. The reasons for getting into gaming as per our sources has to do with other laptop and peripheral segments not performing as well as they should be. Not much of a surprise given the slowdown in computer sales over the past few quarters.

Tags: iBall, PC games, PC gaming, Gaming Laptops
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Postal, the Legendarily Violent Video Game by Running With Scissors, Is Now Open Source
Handpicked Laptops
iBall Set to Launch Gaming Laptops Soon: Sources
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Handpicked Laptops
TRENDING
  1. BHIM App, Launched by PM Modi, Explained in 10 Points
  2. What Is BHIM App, How Does It Work?
  3. Reliance Jio Justifies Extension of Free Calls, Data Offer to TRAI
  4. Nokia E1 Spotted on China Certification Site, Tipping Imminent Arrival
  5. Samsung Galaxy A 2017 Series Price Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Best Mobiles of 2016: Smartphones That Truly Stood Out
  7. Serena Williams Announces Engagement to Reddit Co-Founder - via Reddit
  8. Samsung Announces Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update for Galaxy S7, S7 Edge
  9. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Review
  10. Five Nokia-Branded Android Smartphones Expected in 2017
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.