One of the sticking points when it comes to PC gaming is the high cost involved in getting a decent enough gaming desktop. The same applies to gaming laptops. And while compromises can be made to ensure pricing on the former is in check, it’s the latter that’s a point of contention for many a gamer. There simply isn’t any cost-effective gaming laptop in the market right now. That may change soon though.

According to several industry sources speaking to Gadgets 360, Indian consumer electronics company iBall will begin selling gaming laptops soon and is already hiring staff for the same.

For its part, the company confirmed that it has been mulling its options.

“We are contemplating to introduce gaming laptops. The product is in the consideration stage which is not been finalised yet,” a spokesperson for iBall told Gadgets 360 on email though did not comment on how far ahead it is in the process. It currently has two gaming cabinets — Black Stallion and the Robust.

Mumbai-based iBall is known for its cost-effective albeit functional range of devices. It will be interesting to see if the same applies to its gaming range. The reasons for getting into gaming as per our sources has to do with other laptop and peripheral segments not performing as well as they should be. Not much of a surprise given the slowdown in computer sales over the past few quarters.