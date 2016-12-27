iBall launched its laptop CompBook Flip-X5, which comes with a 360-degree rotatable touchscreen display, in October earlier this year. Now, the company has launched its Windows 10-powered 360-degree convertible laptop CompBook i360, available in Vogue Soft Gold colour, at Rs. 12,999. iBall says the laptop "shall be available at leading retail stores in many places and within a week at all prominent stores across India."

The company says that the multi-tasking tools made available with the iBall CompBook i360 laptop will help it find users in students, small-businesses, and even first time users. "With RDS3T (Robust Double Spindle 360-degree Technology), it can convert into four modes: Laptop, Tablet, Stand Mode and Tent Mode," iBall said in its release.

The iBall ComBook i360 sports an 11.6-inch HD touchscreen display with support for multi-touch. The laptop is powered by a 1.84GHz Intel quad-core processor (unspecified) coupled with 2GB of RAM. iBall CompBook i360 comes with an internal storage of 32GB, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB).

The 360-degree convertible laptop from the company houses a 10000mAh battery that, as per company's claims, gives a average usage time of up to 7 hours, and video playback time of up to 7 hours. In terms of connectivity options, the iBall CompBook i360 offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth (v4.0), HDMI port, and 2 USB ports (1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0).

The iBall CompBook i360 features a front camera for video-chatting, dual-speakers, and a 3.5mm jack. As the name suggests, it features a 360-degree rotatable hinge as well.

Mr. Sandeep Parasrampuria, Director and CEO of iBall said, "In this era of touch screen devices, our strategic partnership with Microsoft and Intel has created a seamless combination of futuristic design and functionality. The iBall CompBook i360 is by far the most affordable Touch Screen and 360 Convertible laptop in the market. Outfitted with the finest, the i360 powered by Windows 10 will strike the right connect with the dynamic needs of today's first-time aspiring user audience, looking for a touch-based laptop."