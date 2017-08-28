iBall on Monday launched its CompBook Aer3 laptop with 360-degree rotatable display in India at a best buy price of Rs. 29,999 in India, and an MRP of Rs. 34,999. Despite being a rather budget-level offering, the Windows 10 laptop notably comes with a 13.3-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) touchscreen IPS display, USB Type-C port, and a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello support as well.

The CompBook Aer3 laptop is powered by a quad-core Intel Pentium N4200 processor with speed of up to 2.5GHz coupled with 4GB RAM. iBall claims the laptop comes with RDS3TNEW Technology (Robust Double Spindle 360-degree Technology) that essentially allows users to turn the portable into 4 different modes, i.e., Notebook, Stand, Tent, and Tablet.

The new portable from iBall comes with a 64GB of built-in storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. In audio department, the CompBook Aer3 laptop comes with quad-speakers that have been described as "powerful" by the company. The CompBook Aer3 houses a 37Wh Li-Polymer battery and comes with a "full-sized" keyboard as well. Apart from the USB Type-C port, other connectivity options include a USB 3.0 port and a Micro HDMI port as well. Other connectivity options include Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 3165 and Bluetooth v4.0. It sports a 2-megapixel webcam.

The laptop comes in Gold colour, features a metallic body, and weighs 1.48kg, iBall said in its release, and measures 321x213x17mm. Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director at iBall, was quoted as saying, "We saw immense success in the budgeted laptops market in a very short span of time, and taking this to the next level is iBall CompBook Aer3. Aer3 is an excellent laptop which any executive would love to have and is undoubtedly the best executive laptop under Rs, 30,000 with 15 amazing features."