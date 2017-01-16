Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

HP Z2 Mini, 'World's First Mini Workstation', Launched in India

 
16 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
HP Z2 Mini, 'World's First Mini Workstation', Launched in India

HP on Monday announced it is making the world's first mini workstation - the Z2 Mini - available in India. The small form factor PC is designed for users in Computer Aided Design (CAD) and other compute-intensive industries.

The HP Z2 Mini workstation will be available in India from January 25 starting Rs. 72,000.

At only 2.3-inch high, Z2 Mini is 90 percent smaller than a traditional business-class tower PC and has the ability to support six displays, the company said in a statement. It adds that the workstation is twice as powerful compared to any other commercial mini PC in the market today.

"Designed for the workspace of the future, HP Z2 Mini Workstation is remarkably versatile and it showcases next level power by offering twice the power of a business-class mini PC, a key for designers," said Ketan Patel, Senior Director, Personal Systems Business, HP Inc. India.

The workstation running Windows 10 Pro or Linux comes equipped with next-generation Intel Xeon processors, Nvidia professional graphics, and HP Z Turbo Drive for handling large files fast.

"The HP Z2 Mini, the world's first mini workstation, delivers breakthrough power and versatility in a small, iconic design," said Jeff Wood, vice president and general manager, Workstations and Thin Clients, HP Inc. "HP redefined the workstation in 2009 with the introduction of the HP Z series, and now once again is disrupting the category with the new HP Z2 Mini Workstation - the ultimate combination of space efficiency, elegance and power for our customers and partners."

Tags: HP, PC, Laptops, HP Z2 Mini, Z2 Mini Workstation
Paytm for iOS Gets Support for Touch ID Authentication
Laptops - Flat 10% OFF
HP Z2 Mini, 'World's First Mini Workstation', Launched in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Laptops - Flat 10% OFF
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Teases the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 as Its Exclusive
  2. Lenovo Z2 Plus Gets a Price Cut in India
  3. Reliance Jio Broadband Being Tested: What You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 8 Tipped to Sport IP68 Dust, Water Resistance
  5. Lenovo P2 Launch, Airtel Payments Bank, and More News This Week
  6. HP Launches 'World's First Mini Workstation' in India
  7. SpaceX Launches, Lands Rocket for First Time Since September Blast
  8. Redmi Note 4 India Launch Date, Flipkart's iPhone Deals, More: 360 Daily
  9. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Likely to Be Unveiled at February 26 MWC Event
  10. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.