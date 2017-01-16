HP on Monday announced it is making the world's first mini workstation - the Z2 Mini - available in India. The small form factor PC is designed for users in Computer Aided Design (CAD) and other compute-intensive industries.

The HP Z2 Mini workstation will be available in India from January 25 starting Rs. 72,000.

At only 2.3-inch high, Z2 Mini is 90 percent smaller than a traditional business-class tower PC and has the ability to support six displays, the company said in a statement. It adds that the workstation is twice as powerful compared to any other commercial mini PC in the market today.

"Designed for the workspace of the future, HP Z2 Mini Workstation is remarkably versatile and it showcases next level power by offering twice the power of a business-class mini PC, a key for designers," said Ketan Patel, Senior Director, Personal Systems Business, HP Inc. India.

The workstation running Windows 10 Pro or Linux comes equipped with next-generation Intel Xeon processors, Nvidia professional graphics, and HP Z Turbo Drive for handling large files fast.

"The HP Z2 Mini, the world's first mini workstation, delivers breakthrough power and versatility in a small, iconic design," said Jeff Wood, vice president and general manager, Workstations and Thin Clients, HP Inc. "HP redefined the workstation in 2009 with the introduction of the HP Z series, and now once again is disrupting the category with the new HP Z2 Mini Workstation - the ultimate combination of space efficiency, elegance and power for our customers and partners."