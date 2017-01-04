HP on Tuesday at CES 2017 unveiled the refreshed EliteBook x360, a 15.6-inch Spectre x360, alongside the new Envy Curved AIO 34, the new Sprout Pro by HP, and Omen X 35 Curved Display.

The EliteBook x360 will be available by the end of January, but no price has been revealed. The HP Spectre x360 will go up for pre-orders on Tuesday itself, and become available to purchase from late-January starting $1,499 from Best Buy stores, and from February 26 from HP.com starting $1,279.99.

The HP Envy Curved All-In-One 34 will become available from HP.com on January 11 starting $1,729.99. The Sprout Pro by HP's pricing and availability for commercial consumers will be announced in March 2017. The Omen X 35 Display on the other hand will go on sale from March starting $1,299.99.

Starting with the HP EliteBook x360 (seen above and below), the company is calling it the "world's thinnest business convertible", and adds that it features the "world's longest battery life in a convertible with up to 16 hours and 30 minutes."

The Windows 10-based HP EliteBook x360 comes with a choice of 13.3-inch UWVA ultra slim touch displays, coupled with Corning Gorilla Glass, with resolutions from full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) to UHD (3840x2160 pixels). It comes with a choice of seventh-generation Intel Core processors (Core i5-7200U, Core i5-7300U, and Core i7-7600U) with up to 16GB of 2133MHz DDR4 RAM and Intel HD Graphics 620. Storage starts from a 128GB M.2 SSD and goes up to a 360GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

Connectivity options on the HP EliteBook x360 include NFC (optional), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth v4.2. On board is one USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt, two USB 3.1 ports, one HDMI 1.4 port, a Micro-SIM card slot, microSD card reader, and a headphone/ microphone combo jack. It is powered by a 3-cell 57Whr battery, weighs 1.28kg (minimum), and measures 316.9x218.5x14.9mm. It bears a fingerprint sensor and IR camera for Windows Hello authentication.

As for the 15.6-inch HP Spectre x360 (seen above), it follows in the footsteps of the 13.3-inch model, and the company touts its bigger battery (6-cell 79.2Whr with 90W adapter) allows for up to 12 hours and 45 minutes of battery life despite having a 4K display. It sports two new front facing speakers tuned by Bang & Olufsen, apart from an IR camera with Windows Hello support. It weighs in at just over 2kg, and measures 355.6x251x17.78mm.

The 15.6-inch Spectre x360 is powered by a seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7500U processor, coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics with 2GB of DDR5 video memory. It sports a 15.6-inch UHD (3840x2160 pixels) UWVA eDP BrightView WLED-backlit display. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth, one Thunderbolt 3 port, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, one USB 3.1 Type-A port, one HDMI port, and one headphone/ microphone combo jack.

As for the HP Envy Curved All-in-One 34 (seen above), the company says the next edition of "the world's widest curved all-in-one" features more computing power for immersive media experiences. Apart from a 34-inch curved ultra-wide QHD (3440x1440 pixels) Micro-Edge display that's Technicolor Color Certified, the AIO bears an integrated four-speaker sound bar tuned by Bang & Olufsen, apart from dual array digital microphones. Also touted by the company is a low blue light mode.

Other specifications of the HP Envy Curved All-in-One 34 include a seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7700T processor, 16GB of 2133MHz DDR4 RAM, AMD Radeon RX 460 GPU with 4GB of GDDR5 video RAM, 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, and a 3-in-1 media card reader. Ports include HDMI out, HDMI in, four USB 3.0 ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C port. It ships with a HP Premium Lifestyle Wireless Keyboard with volume control and optical mouse.

Coming to the refreshed Sprout Pro by HP, the second generation immersive all-in-one PC meant for commercial customers. The company says it has been redesigned from the ground-up and sports a 2.2mm thick, 20-point capacitive Touch Mat display with a sharper, near 1080p projected resolution.

HP adds that the Sprout Pro has been optimised to be easy to interact with Windows 10 Pro while featuring streamlined software for easy access to Sprout's key features including faster 2D scanning and high-precision 3D scanning. Included in the package is an Active Pen, allowing pressure-sensitive digital inking for annotation and design. It also bears audio powered by Bang & Olufsen.

The Sprout Pro by HP runs on a seventh-generation Intel Core i7-7700T with Intel HD Graphics 630 and Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M (2GB GDDR5 video memory). It bears up to 16GB of 2400MHz DDR4 RAM, and ships with either a 1TB SSHD or a 512GB SATA SSD. Connectivity include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.0, one headphone/ microphone jack combo, one SD card slot, four USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port, one Gigabit Ethernet port, and one audio line-out. It measures 568x672x586mm and weighs 12.8kg. The top 23.8-inch LCD display bears a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution, apart from a bottom touch and stylus enabled 21.3-inch display. It comes with a 2-megapixel webcam, and a 14.6-megapixel HP High Resolution Camera.

Finally, we come to the Omen X 35 Curved Display (seen above). It bears a 35-inch ultra-wide QHD (3440x1440 pixels) 21:9 anti-glare AMVA+ LED-backlit display that's rated to deliver a brightness of 300 nits, and offers a 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. With Nvidia G-Sync tech, it has a refresh rate of 60Hz via DisplayPort and 50Hz via HDMI, while the company is touting a 4ms GTG response time. Apart from DisplayPort 1.2 and HDMI 1.4, it bears one audio output port, one headphone jack, and three USB 3.0 ports. The backlight lamp is rated to last 30,000 hours.