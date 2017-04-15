HP has refreshed its affordable Pavilion x360 convertible and Pavilion Notebook laptop line introducing the latest Intel processors, bringing stylus support, and adding IR cameras for Windows Hello support. The new Pavilion x360s and Pavilion Notebooks will be available before June.

Design wise, the Pavilion x360 line doesn't see any overhaul, but it does offer more keyboard deck designs to choose from. There is a silver-metal keyboard finish and a brushed black pattern as well. HP ditches the 13.3-inch to make the Pavilion x360 convertibles available in 11.6-inch, 14-inch, and 15.6-inch display sizes. Price starts at $399 (roughly Rs. 25,700).

The devices are apparently lighter and thinner than predecessors, and come with stylus support, with a stylus shipped in every box. The entire line has a 360-degree hinge that allows the convertible to be propped up as a tent, laid down flat, or used as a normal laptop, if needed. The addition of the IR camera lets you use Windows Hello for facial recognition unlocking.

The 11-inch model comes with a HD IPS touch display, and has an Intel Pentium N4200 in the base configuration. All the three variants support the latest Pentium and Core i3, i5, and i7 processor, and up to 512GB SSD. The larger models give you a choice between HD IPS and FHD IPS touch panels, and they come with support for both AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce discrete graphics, and USB Type-C port. Depending on the variant, the Pavilion x360 will support up to 12 hours of battery life as well with fast charging support.

The updated HP Pavilion Notebook family features an updated design, with a new 'lift-hinge' design that sort of wraps the display till the edge of the chassis. It sports a sloping keyboard giving the display panel a slight lift when placed on a flat surface. The laptops come in 14-inch, 15-inch, and 17-inch options, with the same specs as the Pavilion x360 line, except that HP estimates up to 10 hours of battery life. The notebooks are available in muted Blue, Red, Pink, Gold, and Silver colour variants.

ARS Technica reports that the 14-inch Pavilion x360 with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB SSD, and an FHD IPS touchscreen will cost about $719 (roughly Rs. 46,300), while the 15-inch Pavilion Notebook with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD, and an FHD touchscreen will cost about $724 (roughly Rs. 46,600).