HP Launches New Pavilion All-in-One PCs With Refreshed Design, Processors

 
26 July 2017
Highlights

  • The desktop PCs are available with up to 16GB RAM
  • The new models are available with HDD, SDD, and hybrid storage
  • The edge-to-edge display option is only available for 23.8-inch display

HP on Tuesday announced the launch of its two new Pavilion All-in-One PCs with 23.8-inch and 27-inch displays respectively. These two desktop PCs come just in time for the back-to-school spree and pack some of the features that make them suitable for both parents and kids, as per the company. The pricing for the new Pavilion PCs starts from $749.99 (roughly Rs. 48,300).

As mentioned earlier, the refreshed Pavilion desktops come with 23.8-inch and 27-inch displays with up to 4K resolution. There are variants with touchscreen displays and the 23.8-inch variant is also available with edge-to-edge design (micro-edge bezel). Both new Pavilion desktop PCs are available with up to seventh-generation Intel Core processors and up to 16GB of RAM.

Apart from the onboard Intel graphics, there is also an option for AMD Radeon 530 graphics card for advanced video editing, powerful photo manipulation, and casual gaming. In terms of storage, users get the option of choosing between the regular HDD storage and faster SSD storage. The new desktop PCs also offer the option of dual storage that allows users to have both HDD and SSD storage in hybrid configuration.

Interestingly, the HP Pavilion 27 is among the first PCs to feature Intel's Optane memory that caches frequently used data to accelerate performance, as pointed out in a report by ZDNet.

In terms of connectivity, the new desktops offer options including a 3-in-1 media card slot, one USB Type-C, two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0, an HDMI-in, and an HDMI-out.

The new Pavilion desktops have dual front-firing speakers that have been custom-tuned by the company in collaboration with B&O Play. "A fabric overlay on the speakers, and audio custom-tuned by B&O Play provide more acoustic transparency for a richer, clearer, immersive sound," the company said in its news blog post.

The new Pavilion All-in-One desktops come with a built-in webcam that goes back into its casing when not in use to provide additional privacy to those users who are wary of hackers (a certain Zuckerberg might come to mind). There is also an optional Infrared camera that will provide additional layer of security with facial recognition feature.

"Powered for productivity, created to connect and entertain, and designed to enhance the home, these newly redesigned HP Pavilion All-in-Ones gives consumers tools to do it all, without trade-offs," HP said.

Tags: HP Pavilion AIO Desktops, HP Pavilion AIO PCs, HP Pavilion PCs, PC, Microsoft, HP
