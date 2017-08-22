Remember HP's cube-shaped Omen X desktop from last year? Now, the company has gone ahead and launched its first laptop with the Omen X branding. As you might expect from an Omen X branded product, the new laptop is aimed at gaming enthusiasts. Interestingly, the new Omen X laptop comes with thermals to support unlocked CPUs to allow overclocking and factory-overclocked GPUs, as per the company. The pricing for the Omen X gaming laptop starts from $2,299 (roughly Rs. 1.47 lakhs) and it will be made available for purchase from HP's website from November.

The new Omen X laptop from HP is aimed at the e-sports athletes and comes with seventh-generation unlocked Intel Core i7 processors, XMP memory options for memory overclocking and tested profiles up to DDR4-2800, and factory-overclocked graphics cards up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080, HP said in its release. The laptop will be offered with screen options up to 4K resolution with 120Hz (with G-Sync) frequency.

The new gaming laptop from HP comes with "Omen Command Center Software to custom tune and push hardware to its limits, with the ability to manage CPU and RAM overclocking," HP said in its release. This new software also moves the gaming network traffic with a network booster for reduction of latency in online games. The Omen X laptop from HP will be made available with "RAID0 SSD" option to provide "ultra-fast boot" and improve loading time for games. There will be option for PCIe SSD+HDD storage that would allow for "quick responsiveness and massive storage capacity, or standalone 1TB 7200 rpm HDD option," HP said.

In terms of connectivity options, the new gaming laptop offers options including three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, two Thunderbolt 3-certified USB 3.1 Type-C ports, an HDMI 2.0a port with HDR support, Mini DisplayPort, RJ45 and a multi-format media card reader.

The Omen X gaming laptop comes with an "integrated vapor chamber" that has four 3.5mm heat pipes to improve the heat transfer from GPU and CPU to the rear corner-mounted radiators, as per the company's release. As you might expect from a high-end gaming laptop, it features a mechanical and RGB LED-per key backlit keyboard. The keyboard on the Omen X laptop comes with 2.5 mm travel with tactile feel and mechanical switches to provide instant feedback, the company said in its release.

"E-sports is one of the fastest growing categories in gaming and we are excited by the popularity of HP's OMEN family of products," said Kevin Frost, vice president and general manager, Consumer Personal Systems, HP Inc. "With the release of the OMEN X Laptop, HP is bringing key innovations to performance, industrial design and customizability that were once only possible on a desktop, to give gamers a competitive edge," he said.