On Wednesday, HP expanded its PC gaming 'Omen' series in India. The company is looking to make available five notebooks, one monitor, one desktop model, and other accessories starting March 15. The price of the Windows 10 Home-based laptop and desktop units will start at Rs. 79,990 and go up to Rs. 1,69,990. The new 'Omen' portfolio will be sold on www.hpshopping.in, select HP World stores, and leading e-commerce portals in the country.

HP's Omen series focuses on gaming products, and the notebooks come in 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch screen sizes. It sports the the latest seventh generation Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia GeForce GTX graphics. The HP Omen 17 is touted to be VR ready, and the base model sports a 17.3-inch full-HD display, a 7th gen quad-core Intel Core i7-7700HQ (2.8GHz, Turbo up to 3.8GHz) processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics (6GB GDDR5 video memory), 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB 7200RPM HDD with 128GB SSD storage, and Bang & Olufsen audio with dual speakers. The Omen 17 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 1,39,990

The HP Omen 15's base model sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display, a 7th gen Intel Core i5-7300HQ (2.5GHz, Turbo up to 3.5GHz) processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics (2GB of GDDR5 video memory). The Omen 15 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 79,990, and sports a 1TB 7200RPM HDD.

The HP Omen 870 desktop will be made available at a starting price of Rs 1,39,990. The desktop sports up to 3GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 7th gen Intel Core i7-7700HQ (4.2GHz, 8MB cache) overclocking processor, 128GB SSD, and 2TB 7200RPM HDD. It comes with a three year manufacturing warranty.

Omen accessories were also launched in partnership with SteelSeries, and it includes a headset, keyboard, mouse, and a mousepad, priced at Rs. 7,499, Rs. 9,999, Rs. 5,499, and Rs. 2,199, respectively.

Just to recap, HP first introduced the Omen series in 2014 when it launched the 15.6-inch Omen laptop targeted for the gamers. The laptop arrived in India in May 2015 with a price tag of Rs. 1,59,990.