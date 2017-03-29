HP India Launches New Commercial Desktops and AIOs

As part of its most secure and manageable PC lineup, HP Inc on Wednesday launched new commercial Elite desktops and all-in-ones (AIOs) that pack powerful performance and versatile designs.

HP launched its EliteDesk 800 Series desktops and HP EliteOne 800 AIO to feature a range of industry and HP firsts.

"The millennial workforce is clamoring for stylish devices that inspire creativity and an open exchange of ideas, and employers are demanding technology that looks beautiful in their open floor plans yet are powerful and secure with no barriers to their employees' productivity," said Alex Cho, vice president and general manager, Commercial PCs, HP Inc. "The newest lineup of Elite desktops and AiOs reflects the vision of a business while reflecting the desires of employees, pairing beautiful designs with exciting features and performance that meet and exceed security requirements critical to all business environments."

While redesigned EliteOne 800 G3 is the first commercial AIO with dual-facing cameras, and non-glare touch screen, the HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower is world's most powerful, world's most configurable, and is the first VR-certified commercial desktop.

HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Desktop Mini

Its smaller sibling - HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Desktop Mini - is the world's smallest, and is HP's most durable ultra-small form factor business-class desktop. The HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Desktop Mini 65W is the desktop mini on steroids.

While EliteOne 800 G3 AIO is available at a starting price of Rs. 62,990, the HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Tower is priced at a starting price of Rs. 41,990 and HP EliteDesk 800 G3 Desktop Mini will cost customers a minimum of Rs. 40,990.