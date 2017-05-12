Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

HP Admits Conexant Audio Driver Was Logging Keystrokes on Its Laptops, Issues Fix

 
12 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
HP Admits Conexant Audio Driver Was Logging Keystrokes on Its Laptops, Issues Fix

Highlights

  • HP's few PC models had a flaw that recorded keystrokes of users
  • It is surveillance technology known as keystroke logging
  • HP has rolled out its fix for 2016 models; 2015 models to get it tomorrow

If you think that by covering your laptop's webcam and using your OS in safe mode will ensure that you are not being monitored via your PC or laptop, you should think twice. There are a multiple ways to do that and one of them is keystroke logging, which is essentially a surveillance technology to record the keystrokes without the user being aware of the action. That said, a few laptop models of HP were said to have been affected by a security flaw due to a version of Conexant audio driver that were not meant to be shipped with the machines and had a built in keystroke logger. HP has now said that it rolling out a fix for this flaw.

The fix for the HP keystroke logging security flaw has been issued with a Windows update released on Friday for the following 2016 HP PC models - EliteBook, ProBook and Zbook. Owners of the aforementioned HP devices are advised to download the update right away, while owners of 2015 models of the same PCs will have to wait until the next day i.e., Saturday to receive the fix.

According to Axios, HP did not access and share the data that was stored in the files and key logging codes but having them could have posed a security threat for the customers. HP says this fix will remove the key-logging codes and the files that stored the keystrokes. Owners should also delete all the backups that they may have created before updating their Windows versions as they may contain multiple copies of their keystroke data.

Mike Nash, HP Vice President told Axios in a statement that the keystroke logging code was a debugging code that must have been left unintentionally by Conexant, the company that made the audio driver for HP's PC models, and it "should never have been included on shipping PCs." He further explained that the company never had any intention to include that software or record user's keystroke data. "It was something that was there in development process and should have been removed," he added.

Notably, a security firm known as Modzero has earlier intimated HP and Conexant about the keystroke logging flaw, however, HP's Nash said that the company had already been in a process of working on the fix before Modzero's notification.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: HP, EliteBook, HP EliteBook, ProBook, HP ProBook, Zbook, HP Zbook, PC, Laptops, Keystroke Logging, Security Flaw
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Huawei Takes Honor Brand Offline to Boost Sales, With the Honor 8 Lite
ISRO's GSLV Mark-III launched Planned for First Week of June
HP Admits Conexant Audio Driver Was Logging Keystrokes on Its Laptops, Issues Fix
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micromax Bharat 2
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart Details Smartphone Offers and Discounts Ahead of 'Big 10 Sale'
  2. Reliance Jio Home Broadband Preview Offer Expanding to More Cities
  3. Amazon Sale, iPhone 5s India Run Continues, and More: 360 Daily
  4. Amazon Great Indian Sale Offers: Deals on iPhone 6s, Moto Z, and More
  5. Amazon Great Indian Sale: The Best Tech Deals You Can Get
  6. Nokia Phones’ India Launch Likely in First Week of June
  7. Xiaomi's Mi Home Is Now In India - Will Mi Routers and Vacuums Follow?
  8. NASA Telescopes Detect Signs of Water on Distant 'Warm Neptune'
  9. Facebook Says It Found Faster Way to Translate Through AI
  10. Ahead of Asus ZenFone 4 Launch, ZenFone 3 Gets a Price Cut in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.