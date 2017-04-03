Google seems to have decided to revamp its sign-in user interface across its Web services and the search giant said the new interface will be rolling out to users in few weeks. The search giant will be rolling out the new user interface in order to keep the interface consistent across computers, phones, and tablets.

As per the company's support page, the new sign-in comes with a cleaner, simpler look, and makes the process faster. Google has clarified that the process for sign-in itself will not be changing and users will still have to enter the same information as before (email address and password). "You'll see it when you sign in to a Google app or a Google service on a browser, like Chrome," the company said.

If users are using an older version of the browser or have turned off JavaScript, they will continue seeing the previous interface of the sign-in, the search giant says.

9to5Google

Google product manager Rodrigo Paiva told VentureBeat in an interview that Google started showing notifications about the change in sign-in at the bottom of the page in order to make them aware about the changes. Paiva said that even though the new interface has been introduced on mobile operating systems for quite some time, the company started testing it on web browsers in recent weeks.

Paiva further said that the new sign-in design is responsive in nature, meaning its appearance will change on the basis of screen size and orientation and will work on mobile as well as Web, as per the report. He further said that the change will be visible for users in few weeks.

In February, Google acknowledged that it has received reports that some Gmail users were unexpectedly getting signed out of their accounts. Even though the search giant said that it was investigating the matter at hand, it clarified that there was no indication that the issue was connected to phishing or account security threats.