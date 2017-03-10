Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Jamboard Digital Whiteboard to Be Available in May for $4,999

 
10 March 2017
Google Jamboard Digital Whiteboard to Be Available in May for $4,999

Remember the innovative cloud-based digital whiteboard Google Jamboard announced back in October last year. Well, the availability has finally been announced at the Google Cloud Next event, and the company confirms that the Jamboard will be available for purchase starting May this year. It is priced at $4,999 (roughly Rs. 3,33,000), with an additional fee of $600 (roughly Rs. 40,000) for annual management. However, this fee is discounted to half if users purchase it before September this year.

For those unaware, Jamboard is essentially a giant touchscreen canvas made mainly for companies, and is looking to replace the physical project wall/ chalkboard/ whiteboard. It boasts of a 55-inch ultra-high definition 4K screen, and is capable of recognising the difference between when someone is writing on it with a stylus or touching it with a finger.

Jamboard works best with G Suite (obviously) and allows multi-user support from different devices. Employees can post their ideas, documents and images on the Jamboard via cloud, and can use their fingers, a stylus or smartphones and smaller tablets to share information and content from anywhere with an online connection. All the work posted on a Jamboard can be saved in Google's online storage service, Drive. The Jamboard has an Android and Apple app for seamless transfer of files, and the 55-inch chalkboard sits on a rollers-attached stand that can be moved around the office rather easily.

Back in October, the company had released the device to a small group of companies, and after the necessary revisions, the final version will be made available for purchase in May (with the abovementioned amount of disposable cash, that is). There is no information on its arrival in India, and we'd recommend you to not hold your breath.

Tasneem Akolawala

