Google Chromebook Pixel Laptops Are Dead, Confirms Rick Osterloh

Google decided to increase focus on hardware and announced the Pixel smartphones last year. The devices come with Google Assistant integration, and other exclusive Android features - really marking the arrival of a pure Android smartphone. Google's Pixel brand now consists of tablets, laptops, and smartphones - however the company is looking to trim that portfolio down in the future. Google's SVP of hardware Rick Osterloh has confirmed at MWC 2017 that no new Chromebook Pixel devices will be made moving forward.

Osterloh told TechCrunch that the company is pulling the plug on its Chromebook Pixel lineup and won't be releasing any new laptops in the category. This is done to keep the Pixel brand focused on its new smartphone line, and possibly the Pixel C tablet. Furthermore, Osterloh said that there may be future products with the Pixel branding, but a laptop won't be one of them.

He specified, "Google hasn't backed away from laptops," but added that the company has no plans for Google-branded laptops to "discuss at this time."

The company also had no plans to restock the Chromebook Pixel 2 after it went out of stock in August last year. What all this means is that the Chromebook Pixel series has come to an end, just like Google's Nexus series last year. However, this doesn't mean that Google won't launch Chromebooks by partnering with other OEMs in the future. The company could also release its own Chromebook but with a different branding in the future. Google really wants the Pixel brand to be known for its smartphones for now.

The company is reportedly working on the Pixel 2 smartphone scheduled to be unveiled later in the year, and it is tipped to come with an improved camera and processor, and be water resistant as well. A budget Pixel device is also expected to be in the works.