While Amazon is hosting the last day of its smartphone sale, Flipkart is offering great deals and discounts on laptops. Calling it the ‘Back to College’ sale, the laptop offers will be listed from June 20 to June 22 on Flipkart. Intel-powered budget laptops start from as low as Rs. 9,999.

The cheapest offering in the sale is the Acer One 10 Atom 2-in-1 laptop priced at Rs. 9,999. The Intel Core i5 laptops start at Rs. 38,990 with the option to exchange your old laptop for up to Rs. 7,000. The Intel Core i3 laptops start at Rs. 22,990 with up to Rs. 3,000 extra off on these laptops. 2-in-1 laptops start at Rs. 23,990, while there is up to Rs. 20,000 on exchange on gaming laptops. The Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen laptop is priced at Rs. 58,000 with extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. You can check out all the deals on laptops here.

The Redmi Note 4 is also up for grabs on Flipkart for Rs. 10,999 (3GB RAM) and Rs. 12,999 (4GB RAM) respectively. Furthermore, the 32GB and 64GB variants of the Moto X Force are up for grabs for Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 15,599 only. For the 32GB variant, there is a further exchange discount up to Rs. 12,000 applicable, while the 64GB variant offers up to Rs. 14,500 off on exchange. If the maximum ceiling limit of these discounts is applied, you can buy the Moto X Force for as low as Rs. 999 only from Flipkart.

On the 32GB variant, there is a flat Rs. 22,000 discount, while on the 64GB variant offers a flat Rs. 22,400 discount. Furthermore, on both the variants, you can get an additional 5 percent off if you purchase using an Axis Bank Buzz credit card.