Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Elgato Stream Deck Is a Control Centre for Pro-Livestreamers

 
24 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Elgato Stream Deck Is a Control Centre for Pro-Livestreamers

Highlights

  • Stream Deck features a total of 15 LCD keys
  • It’s up for pre-order, at $149.95 in the US
  • Elgato says orders will ship by May

Live streaming of video games has become big business in recent years, as anyone who frequents Twitch will tell you. The most popular broadcasters have followings in the order of millions, with some even taking it up as a full-time career. That seems to be the target market for Munich-based Elgato, which has announced Stream Deck, a programmable LCD control centre.

The Stream Deck has a total of 15 LCD keys spread across three rows, which can be configured to do a total of 210 actions – be it adjusting audio, welcoming/ thanking subscribers, displaying your Twitter username in the lower-third, or even bringing up memes on screen. It’s meant to liberate you from relying on keyboard shortcuts, and the daunting prospect of memorising dozens.

Of course, Elgato will provide you with companion software, so you can customise the functions available to you, as you please. You can create custom icons to truly personalise the Stream Deck. It will even allow you to create folders, so you can nest some common actions together.

The Stream Deck connects to your machine over USB, has dimensions of 118 x 84 x 21 mm, and weighs 190g. It’s compatible with both Windows 10 (64-bit), and macOS 10.11.

According to the website, it will be available in the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain. Currently, it’s up for pre-order in the US at $149.95, in Australia at AUD 199, in New Zealand at NZD 229.99, and Germany at EUR 149.95.

Elgato says the Stream Deck will start shipping by May, though the New Zealand retailer states a late April launch.

Tags: Elgato Stream Deck, Elgato, Elgato Stream Deck price
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Battle.net Finally Renamed to Blizzard With Latest Update
Mass Effect: Andromeda PS4 Pro Limited Edition Revealed
Unboxed Mobiles
Elgato Stream Deck Is a Control Centre for Pro-Livestreamers
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Unboxed Mobiles
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio Prime Plan Offers 120GB ‘Free’ Data: How It Works
  2. You Can Pre-Order a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 on Mi.com From March 31
  3. Nokia 3, 5, and 6 Said to Launch in 120 Markets at the Same Time
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
  5. iPhone 8 Tipped to Be Available in Limited Quantities After Launch
  6. How to Get Reliance Jio Prime Membership for Free
  7. Four-Year-Old Boy Saves His Mother's Life With the Help of Siri
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specifications, Design Leaked
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 4A 'Sets Record for Fastest Smartphone Sale on Launch Day'
  10. Super Mario Run Revenue ‘Did Not Meet Our Expectations’: Nintendo
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.