Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Launched Alongside Dell 27 Utrathin Monitor Ahead of CES 2017

 
02 January 2017
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Launched Alongside Dell 27 Utrathin Monitor Ahead of CES 2017

Highlights

  • Dell's calling it the smallest 13-inch 2-in-1 on the planet
  • It comes with a choice of full-HD or QHD+ displays
  • The company also launched a new ultrathin monitor

Dell on Monday ahead of CES 2017 launched a new hybrid in its XPS lineup - the XPS 13 2-in-1 - apart from the Dell Ultrathin S2718D Monitor. The new XPS 13 2-in-1 will be available in the US from Thursday, January 5, and has been priced starting $999.99 (roughly Rs. 68,100). The Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor will go on sale in the US from March 23 starting $699.99 (roughly Rs. 47,700).

Starting with the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, the Windows 10 hybrid is said to be the first 2-in-1 from Dell to sport an InfinityEdge display. This, the company says, allowed it to fit a 13.3-inch display in the frame of an 11-inch laptop - making it the "smallest 13-inch 2-in-1 on the planet". The convertible laptop's touchscreen display rotates 360-degrees, allowing users to utilise it as a tablet. The other major highlight of the hybrid is its battery life, which Dell says can last up to 15 hours on the full-HD display variant - or 9 hours when streaming Netflix content. It sports a 46Whr battery.

The new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 sports an aluminium body, a carbon fibre palm rest, and bears Corning Gorilla Glass NBT on the display. The hybrid is also compatible with the optional Dell Active Pen stylus. It measures 304x199x13.7mm, weighs in at 1.24kg, and sports two Waves MaxxAudio Pro tuned speakers, apart from an infrared webcam and a fingerprint reader.

dell xps 13 2 in 1 modes dell

Specifications of the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 include a choice of 13.3-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) or UltraSharp Quad-HD+ (3200x1800 pixels) InfinityEdge touch displays, and a seventh generation Intel Core i5-7Y54 processor (up to 3.2GHz) or a Intel Core i7-7Y75 processor (up to 3.6GHz) - both of which sport Intel HD Graphics 615 built-in. It comes with 4GB of 1866MHz LPDDR3 RAM, though customers will have the option of 8GB or 16GB configurations as well. The base model ships with a 128GB SATA SSD, though 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB PCIe SSD options are also available. As for ports, it sports a Thunderbolt 3 port, a DisplayPort, USB Type-C 3.1, microSD card reader, and a headset jack. Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Miracast, and Intel Smart Connect technology complete the connectivity options.

dell s2718d dell

Coming to the Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor (S2718D) - it sports a 27-inch QHD (2560x1440 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The company is touting a 178-degree viewing angle, and a 99 percent sRGB colour gamut. It offers a brightness of 400 nits, and sports a USB Type-C port for power delivery, apart from a HDMI 2.0 port, and an audio line-out. Users can opt for a HDR-ready version.

