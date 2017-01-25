Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Dell Unveils New Chromebooks and Latitude Laptops, Including Convertibles With Stylus Support

 
25 January 2017
Highlights

  • All newly-launched Dell laptops can run either Windows 10 or Chrome OS
  • Laptops feature rubberised shock protection
  • Dell has launched two large-sized Interactive Touch displays

Google and Microsoft on Tuesday announced renewed focus on the education segment, and also unveiled new low-cost Chromebooks and Windows laptops for the classroom. To that end, Dell has launched Chromebook and Latitude laptops, including the new convertible form factor that Google was touting. These are the Dell Chromebook 11, Chromebook 11 Convertible, and Chromebook 13, apart from the Windows-based Latitude 11, Latitude 11 Convertible, and Latitude 13.

All the newly-launched laptops from Dell will be made available for purchase from February 7 in the US from company's official website. While the Latitude 11 Convertible will be priced starting at $579 (roughly Rs. 39,400), the Chromebook 11 Convertible will start at $349 (roughly Rs. 23,750).

The Latitude 11 has been priced starting at $349 (roughly Rs. 23,750) and the Chromebook 11 will start at $219 (roughly Rs. 14,900). The Latitude 13 will be starting at $519 (roughly Rs. 35,300) while Dell Chromebook 13 (3380) will start at $299 (roughly Rs. 20,300).

Each of the devices launched by Dell are fully compatible to work with either Windows or Chrome operating systems, the company said in its release.

Starting with the Dell Chromebook 11 Convertible and Latitude 11 Convertible, both laptops feature support for Dell's Productivity Active Pen. The convertible laptops feature similar design elements with rubberised shock protection for falls and sealed keyboards to handle spills.

"The two 11-inch 2-in-1 convertible laptops are new additions to Dell's education product lineup and adjust to the needs of the lesson of the day by offering 360-degree flexibility with clamshell, tablet and tent modes," the company said.

The Latitude 11 Convertible has been launched with seventh-generation Intel Celeron and Pentium processors, while the Chromebook 11 Convertible, which comes with HD Touch display, will be made available with sixth-generation Intel Celeron processors.

"While in tablet mode, the Windows-version has a "world-facing" camera available for creating videos on the go and opening up creative possibilities," Dell said.

Coming to the Chromebook 11 and Latitude 11, the 11-inch laptops come with a reduced overall size. "They feature an ergonomically designed keyboard for natural, comfortable student use and all-day battery life2," the company said. They feature 180-degree lay-flat hinge that allows for flexibility in viewing angles. The Latitude 11 will be made available with seventh-generation Intel Celeron and Pentium processors, while the Chromebook 11, which comes with an HDF display, will be available with sixth-generation Intel Celeron processors.

Finally coming to Chromebook 13 and Latitude 13, the 13-inch laptops come with a reduced size and an improved battery life as per company's claims. The Latitude 13 will be made available with sixth and seventh-generation Intel Celeron, Pentium, and up to Core i5 processors, while the Chromebook 13, which sports an HD display, will be available with sixth generation Intel Celeron or Core i3 processors.

