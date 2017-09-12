Dell on Monday launched its Premium Support Plus service, its augmented service offering, in India. This service was recently introduced by the company at IFA 2017 and is available on Alienware 15, Alienware 17, XPS, and Inspiron devices. The main aim of the newly launched service is to essentially provide improved customer experience through "simplified and hassle-free" support, as per the company.

With the new launch, Dell now offers OnSite support, Premium Support, and the Premium Support Plus, based on their requirement and needs. "Premium Support Plus provides 24x7 anytime, anywhere phone access to expert technicians, personalised assistance for complex software issues and the first and only proactive automated support for consumer PCs," the company said in its release.

The company says that its new service comes with "SupportAssist" technology, which allows it to automatically detect both hardware and software issues, proactively alerting consumers when they occur. "Support Assist also enables Dell's technicians to initiate contact with customers and begin resolving the problem, often before they even know an issue exists," it said.

Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer & Small Business, Dell, India said, "Dell's legacy of service support for users has been instrumental in building trust. Focused on ensuring that user experience remains seamless, we can now resolve technical issues without the consumer facing any hindrance. Features like predictive issue detection and faster than ever resolution will ensure that a Dell PC never fails. With the addition of Premium Support Plus to our service offering, Dell is offering best-in-class support for PC users in India."

Starting Monday, the Premium Support Plus service is available for Dell XPS, Inspiron Series and Alienware devices in India. Notably, the new service comes with support features including personalised step-by-step expert assistance, optimization for PC performance and repairs for accidental damage, the company said in its release.