Dell ahead of CES 2017 has launched the 2017 models of its Alienware laptops, as well as the new Inspiron 7000 Gaming laptops. Separately, the company also launched the Latitude 5285 2-in-1 for business customers.

Starting with the Alienware offerings, Alienware 13 R3 (2017) laptop has been priced starting $999.99 (roughly Rs. 68,300), the Alienware 15 R3 (2017) laptop has been priced starting $1,199.99 (roughly Rs. 81,990), while the Alienware 17 R4 (2017) laptop has been priced starting $1,349.99 (roughly Rs. 92,300). All three will be available from Thursday, January 5 in the US.

As for the new Inspiron 7000 Gaming laptops, Dell has launched two models - the Inspiron 14 7000 Gaming and the Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming. For now, the company has only provided pricing and availability details of the latter, larger laptop, which starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 54,600) and will be available from Thursday in the US.

Getting back to the third-generation Alienware (2017) laptop models, the company says the new lineup features build materials such as anodised aluminium, magnesium allow, steel, and copper, making the laptops both strong and as lightweight as possible. Users can now also easily access laptop internals with the new bottom door mechanism, while Tobii IR Eye-tracking configurations will also be made available on the Alienware 17 model. The laptops all offer support for the Alienware Graphics Amplifier, which levers the power of an external graphics card. All three also feature the steel-reinforced Alienware TactX Keyboard with 4-zone multi-colour RGB lighting and AlienFX lighting controls (8 to 13 programmable zones).

The new Alienware laptops also sport a brand new speaker design with "internal smart-amps" that monitor waveforms to ensure the entire thermal margin of the speakers is utilised. All configurations also include Killer Networks Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity. The designs are very similar to the third generation Alienware laptops unveiled in September last year, but coupled with the new seventh generation Intel Core 'Kaby Lake' processors. All three laptops ship with a choice of 64-bit Windows 10 or Windows 10 Pro. While the Alienware 13 and Alienware 15 feature a stereo speaker configuration, the Alienware 17 adds a sub-woofer.

The Alienware 13 R3 (2017) sports choices of a 13.3-inch HD (1366x768 pixels) TN display, full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display, or QHD (2560x1440 pixels) OLED display. Users have the choice of a quad-core Intel Core i5-7300HQ or Intel Core i7-7700HQ processors, with up to 32GB 2400MHz DDR4 RAM. As for graphics, the base model ships with Intel HD Graphics 630 + Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 with 2GB GDDR5 video RAM, and goes up to GeForce GTX 1060 with 6GB GDDR5 video RAM.

While storage options on the Alienware 13 R3 (2017) start at 180GB M.2 SATA SSD, they go up to 1TB PCIe SSD (boot) + 1TB PCIe SSD (storage). Ports on board include Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C port, one Thunderbolt 3.0 port, one Alienware Graphics Amplifier port, one HDMI 2.0 port, one Mini-DisplayPort 1.2, one audio out port, and one headphone port. It measures 330x269x22mm and has an average weight of 2.6kg. It will only be available in an Epic Silver colour variant, and sports a 76Whr battery with an 180W adapter.

The Alienware 15 R3 (2017) sports choices of a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display, full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) 60Hz IPS display with Nvidia G-Sync, full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) 120Hz TN+WVA Nvidia G-Sync display, or UHD (3840x2160 pixels) IGZO IPS display. Users have the choice of a quad-core Intel Core i5-7300HQ, Intel Core i7-7700HQ, or Intel Core i7-7820HK processors, with up to 32GB 2400MHz DDR4 RAM. Base model graphics include Intel HD Graphics 630 + Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 2GB GDDR5 RAM, and go up to a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 with 8GB GDDR5 video RAM.

While storage options Alienware 15 R3 (2017) on the start at 180GB M.2 SATA SSD, they go up to 1TB PCIe SSD (boot) + 1TB PCIe SSD (storage) + 1TB 7200RPM SATA HDD. Ports on board include Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C port, one Thunderbolt 3.0 port, one Alienware Graphics Amplifier port, one HDMI port, one Mini-DisplayPort 1.2, one audio out port, and one headphone port. It measures 389x305x25.4mm and has an average weight of 3.49kg. It will only be available in an Epic Silver colour variant, and sports a 68Whr battery with an 180W adapter, but users can choose a 99Whr battery with a 240W adapter.

The Alienware 17 R4 (2017) sports choices of a 17.3-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display, full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with Tobii IR Eye-tracking, full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) 120Hz TN+WVA Nvidia G-Sync display with Tobii IR Eye-tracking, or UHD (3840x2160 pixels) IPS display with Tobii IR Eye-tracking. Users have the choice of a quad-core Intel Core i7-7700HQ processors or Intel Core i7-7820HK processors, with up to 32GB 2400MHz DDR4 RAM. Base model graphics include Intel HD Graphics 630 + Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 2GB GDDR5 RAM, and go up to a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 with 8GB GDDR5X video RAM.

While storage options Alienware 17 R4 (2017) on the start at 180GB M.2 SATA SSD, they go up to 1TB PCIe SSD (boot) + 1TB PCIe SSD (storage) + 1TB 7200RPM SATA HDD. Ports on board include Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, one USB 3.0 Type-C port, one Thunderbolt 3.0 port, one Alienware Graphics Amplifier port, one HDMI port, one Mini-DisplayPort 1.2, one audio out port, and one headphone port. It measures 424x332x29.9mm and has an average weight of 4.42kg. It will only be available in an Epic Silver colour variant, and sports a 68Whr battery with an 180W adapter, but users can choose a 99Whr battery with a 240W or 330W adapter.

As for the Dell Inspiron 14 7000 and Inspiron 15 7000 laptops, the company calls them the most powerful Inspiron laptops ever. Dell says they are less than 1-inch in thickness, sport dedicated forward as well as rearward thermal vents, bear a subwoofer, provide Waves MaxxAudio Pro audio processing, and also come with an oversized service bay door on the bottom to simplify access to internal components. The new gaming laptops are said to "feature the most aggressive performance design and components offered within the entire Inspiron laptop family." While both laptops ship with Windows 10, the Inspiron 15 7000 also comes with an Ubuntu option.

The Dell Inspiron 14 7000 and Inspiron 15 7000 share several specifications, such as the choice of processors - Intel Core i5-7300HQ and Intel Core i7-7700HQ - and up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM. The standard memory configuration is 4GB of DDR4 RAM. Other common specifications include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, and the same ports - one HDMI 2.0, three USB 3.0 ports, one SD card reader, one Ethernet port, and a combo headphone and microphone jack. Both laptops will also be available in Matte Red or Matte Black colour variants.

Getting to the specifics, the Dell Inspiron 14 7000 only comes with a 14-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED-backlit display, and no other display options. Apart from integrated Intel graphics, users will get the choice of GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GDDR5 video memory dedicated graphics. The base configuration sports a 128GB SSD with a 500GB 5400RPM HDD, going up to a 256GB SSD.

The Dell Inspiron 14 7000 ships with a full-size spill-resistant keyboard, though users have the option to go in for a backlit keyboard (with Red colour available in some regions). It bears a 56Whr 4-cell battery and ships with a 90W adapter.

On the other hand, Dell Inspiron 15 7000 ships with a choice of 17.3 full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED-backlit display, full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS Truelife LED-backlit touch display, or UHD (3840x2160 pixels) IPS LED-backlit display. Apart from integrated Intel graphics, users will get the choice of GeForce GTX 1050 4GB GDDR5 video memory dedicated graphics or GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB GDDR5 video memory. The base configuration sports a 1TB 5400RPM HDD and goes up to a 512GB PCIe SSD.

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 ships with a full-size spill-resistant keyboard with numpad, though users have the option to go in for a backlit keyboard (with Red colour available in some regions). It bears a 74Whr 4-cell battery and ships with a 130W adapter.