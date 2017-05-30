Dell Launches New Inspiron AIOs and Gaming Desktop at Computex 2017

Computex 2017 is underway, and Dell has launched two new AIOs and one new Gaming Desktop updating its Inspiron lineup further. The new line-up includes Inspiron 27 7000 AIO, Inspiron 24 5000 AIO, and a new Inspiron Gaming Desktop. The company has also updated its XPS 27 AIO to make it more VR compatible.

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 and Inspiron 24 5000

AIOs Starting with the new models, the Inspiron 27 7000 and Inspiron 24 5000 both sport edge-to-edge displays with what Dell likes to call the InfinityEdge display technology, and they are VR ready. The Inspiron 27 7000 AIO sports a 27-inch 4K UHD display and offers the latest multi-core Ryzen AMD processors and AMD Polaris RX500 Series graphics. It runs on Windows 10 with Hello support, has a USB Type-C 3.1 port, and comes with Dual Drive options with SSD storage. The Dell Inspiron 27 7000 AIO is available in China on Dell.com and at select retailers starting at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 64,600). The all-in-one will be made available worldwide in the coming weeks.

Coming to the Inspiron 24 5000 AIO, the desktop offers a 24-inch Infinity Edge IOS full-HD display. it is powered by the latest seventh generation AMD processor and AMD Radeon R560 graphics. It also brings Windows Hello support, Cortana with far-field speech recognition, USB Type-C 3.1 and Dual Drive options with SSD storage. The device is available in China starting at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 45,200), and will be made available worldwide in the coming weeks. Both the devices are claimed to be VR ready.

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop

The Inspiron Gaming desktop runs on Windows 10 and sports the latest AMD multi-core Ryzen processors featuring SenseMI, which is said to optimise power consumption, task routing, and clock speeds to deliver more responsiveness and performance whether it’s gaming, virtual reality, or streaming. For keeping the system cool, Dell has introduced thermally optimised airflow routing. It has Polar Blue LED lightning, and supports HTC and Oculus VR headsets. Discrete graphics card options include Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and AMD Radeon RX 580, and the desktop offers up to 32GB DDR4 memory. Ports include USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port and up to six SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen one ports. Power supply options are up to 850 watts for supporting dual discrete graphics, and a selection of high-capacity hard drives with responsive SSD and dual-drive options plus up to five bays for future storage upgrades is also provided. The desktop is available in China starting at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 38,700), and will be made available worldwide in the coming weeks.

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop

Dell XPS 27 AIO

Lastly, Dell has also refreshed its XPS 27 AIO with new graphics and CPU to make it more VR compatible. The company brings support of up to Intel Core i7-7700 processors, and AMD RX 570 GPUs. The AIO has a 27-inch 4K UHD display and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a GbE port, five USB 3.0 Type-A headers, one HDMI output, one DisplayPort 1.2, two Thunderbolt 3 ports (USB Type-C), an SD/MMC card reader, a 720p webcam with an IR sensor for facial recognition, and a microphone.

There’s a non-touch model priced at $1,999.99 (roughly Rs. 129,200) and it comes with a 2TB hard drive and 32GB of M.2 SATA SSD cache. The higher-end touchscreen model is priced at $2,649.99 (roughly Rs. 171,300), and it comes with a 512GB, PCIe SSD. Both the AIOs are packed with 16GB RAM that can be configured up to 64GB.