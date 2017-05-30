Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Dell Launches New Inspiron AIOs and Gaming Desktop at Computex 2017

 
30 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Dell Launches New Inspiron AIOs and Gaming Desktop at Computex 2017

Dell Inspiron 27 7000

Highlights

  • Dell has launched two new Inspiron AIOs
  • It has also launched a new Inspiron Gaming Desktop
  • Dell has also refreshed the XPS 27 AIO

Computex 2017 is underway, and Dell has launched two new AIOs and one new Gaming Desktop updating its Inspiron lineup further. The new line-up includes Inspiron 27 7000 AIO, Inspiron 24 5000 AIO, and a new Inspiron Gaming Desktop. The company has also updated its XPS 27 AIO to make it more VR compatible.

Dell Inspiron 27 7000 and Inspiron 24 5000

AIOs Starting with the new models, the Inspiron 27 7000 and Inspiron 24 5000 both sport edge-to-edge displays with what Dell likes to call the InfinityEdge display technology, and they are VR ready. The Inspiron 27 7000 AIO sports a 27-inch 4K UHD display and offers the latest multi-core Ryzen AMD processors and AMD Polaris RX500 Series graphics. It runs on Windows 10 with Hello support, has a USB Type-C 3.1 port, and comes with Dual Drive options with SSD storage. The Dell Inspiron 27 7000 AIO is available in China on Dell.com and at select retailers starting at $999.99 (roughly Rs. 64,600). The all-in-one will be made available worldwide in the coming weeks.

Coming to the Inspiron 24 5000 AIO, the desktop offers a 24-inch Infinity Edge IOS full-HD display. it is powered by the latest seventh generation AMD processor and AMD Radeon R560 graphics. It also brings Windows Hello support, Cortana with far-field speech recognition, USB Type-C 3.1 and Dual Drive options with SSD storage. The device is available in China starting at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 45,200), and will be made available worldwide in the coming weeks. Both the devices are claimed to be VR ready.

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop

The Inspiron Gaming desktop runs on Windows 10 and sports the latest AMD multi-core Ryzen processors featuring SenseMI, which is said to optimise power consumption, task routing, and clock speeds to deliver more responsiveness and performance whether it’s gaming, virtual reality, or streaming. For keeping the system cool, Dell has introduced thermally optimised airflow routing. It has Polar Blue LED lightning, and supports HTC and Oculus VR headsets. Discrete graphics card options include Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 and AMD Radeon RX 580, and the desktop offers up to 32GB DDR4 memory. Ports include USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port and up to six SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen one ports. Power supply options are up to 850 watts for supporting dual discrete graphics, and a selection of high-capacity hard drives with responsive SSD and dual-drive options plus up to five bays for future storage upgrades is also provided. The desktop is available in China starting at $599.99 (roughly Rs. 38,700), and will be made available worldwide in the coming weeks.

dellgaming main dell

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop

Dell XPS 27 AIO

Lastly, Dell has also refreshed its XPS 27 AIO with new graphics and CPU to make it more VR compatible. The company brings support of up to Intel Core i7-7700 processors, and AMD RX 570 GPUs. The AIO has a 27-inch 4K UHD display and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a GbE port, five USB 3.0 Type-A headers, one HDMI output, one DisplayPort 1.2, two Thunderbolt 3 ports (USB Type-C), an SD/MMC card reader, a 720p webcam with an IR sensor for facial recognition, and a microphone.

There’s a non-touch model priced at $1,999.99 (roughly Rs. 129,200) and it comes with a 2TB hard drive and 32GB of M.2 SATA SSD cache. The higher-end touchscreen model is priced at $2,649.99 (roughly Rs. 171,300), and it comes with a 512GB, PCIe SSD. Both the AIOs are packed with 16GB RAM that can be configured up to 64GB.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Dell, dell Inspiron 27 7000, Dell Inspiron 24 5000, Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop, Dell ZPS 27 AIO, All iN One, PCs, Computex, Computex 2017
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Facebook Says German Bill Not 'Suitable to Combat Hate Speech and Fake News'
'Super-Earth' Found 21 Light Years Away That Could Support Life
Dell Launches New Inspiron AIOs and Gaming Desktop at Computex 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Micromax Bharat 2
TRENDING
  1. CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 to Be Declared Soon: How to Check Online
  2. OnePlus 5 Will Launch on June 15, Leaked Internal Mail Tips
  3. Intel Unveils the Core i9 Extreme Edition With 18 Cores
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  5. Flipkart Summer Shopping Days Sale: iPhone 7 Discounts and Other Deals
  6. 'Super-Earth' Found 21 Light Years Away That Could Support Life
  7. OnePlus 5 Camera Sample Teased in Lead Up to Launch
  8. Xiaomi Mi Router 3C Review
  9. Moto Z2 Play Leaked in Images Showing Moto Mods, Camera Bump, and More
  10. Dell Launches New Inspiron AIOs and Gaming Desktop at Computex 2017
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.