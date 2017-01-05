Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

CES 2017: LaCie's New External Drives for Macs Come With USB-C Support

 
05 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
CES 2017: LaCie's New External Drives for Macs Come With USB-C Support

Highlights

  • LaCie is a premium brand of external drives, now owned by Seagate
  • You can daisy chain multiple monitors & drives using the new d2 model
  • The LaCie Rugged drives come in HDD and SSD variants

LaCie, a popular maker of premium external drives, and since 2014 a part of Seagate, has on the side lines of CES 2017 announced upgraded versions of their d2 and Rugged models.

The LaCie d2 is an external drive that is meant to be kept on a desk, and has a USB Type-C port to connect to the new MacBook Pro models using USB-C to USB-C cables. It supports the newest Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.1 speeds via that port. Inside the casing, there’s a 7200RPM Seagate Barracuda Pro hard disk, that touts industry-leading performance and reliability.

Based on the new standards, the LaCie d2 can belt out transfer speeds of up to 240MB/s. Thanks to Thunderbolt that supports daisy chaining, you can join up to two 4K displays, a single 5K display or up to 6 LaCie d2 drives, all of which can be connected to the Mac using a single cable. And since USB Type-C can carry power and data simultaneously, it can charge a MacBook Pro from that one single cable too. With a five-year warranty, the LaCie d2 is available in 6TB, 8TB, and 10TB capacities with prices starting at $429.99 (roughly Rs. 30,000).

If you’re looking for a portable solution, then the updated LaCie Rugged drive too comes with USB Type-C support. As the name suggests, this drive can withstand some rough use when compared to typical portable drives. While some variants come with traditional spinning Seagate Barracuda drives, there’s a 1TB SSD variant too with faster transfer speeds of up to 510MB/s. According to LaCie, that means 100GB of data can be transferred in about three minutes and accessing data from the drive in applications like Adobe Lightroom will be more responsive. The LaCie Rugged drive comes in 2TB, 4TB, and 5TB HDD versions and 500GB, 1TB SSD versions. Prices start at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 17,000).

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: LaCie, Seagate, LaCie d2, LaCie Rugged, External Hard Drive, Thunderbolt, USB C, USB 3.1, SSD, Mac, Apple, MacBook Pro 2016, Apple MacBook, CES 2017, CES
Rohan Naravane

Rohan Naravane is often torn between what Apple and Google has to offer. His life revolves around gadgets, television, and conversations over coffee or drinks, mostly ... More

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Release Date Same as Nintendo Switch Except in Europe: Report
CES 2017: TVs Grab the Spotlight
Handpicked Laptops
CES 2017: LaCie's New External Drives for Macs Come With USB-C Support
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Handpicked Laptops
TRENDING
  1. Asus Launches ZenFone AR, World's First Smartphone With 8GB of RAM
  2. How to Get a Google Job, IIT Student Asked. Sundar Pichai said...
  3. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  4. iPhone the Most Reputed Mobile Phone Brand in India, Finds Survey
  5. You Might See Google Services for UPI Soon
  6. How to Use High-Speed Data on Reliance Jio Beyond 1GB Daily Limit
  7. iPhone 6 16GB Available for as Low as Rs. 9,990 on Flipkart With Exchange
  8. There May Be Up to 7 Nokia Android Phones Launched This Year
  9. How to Watch Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s IIT-Kharagpur Speech
  10. Snapdragon 835, CES 2017 Announcements, and More: Your 360 Daily
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.