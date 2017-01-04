Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

CES 2017: Intel Launches 5 NUC Mini PCs Sporting Fresh Kaby Lake Chips

 
04 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
CES 2017: Intel Launches 5 NUC Mini PCs Sporting Fresh Kaby Lake Chips

Highlights

  • NUCs with Core i5 and Core i7 chips sport Thunderbolt 3 ports
  • Intel NUC with Core i3 chip comes with USB Type-C 3.1 ports
  • The Intel NUC with Core i3 chip will be available soon

Soon after the Kaby Lake processors went official, Intel has announced its new line of NUC compact PCs powered with these new chips. At CES 2017, the company has announced five NUC mini PCs with different processor configurations. Two PCs runs on a Core i3 processor, two run on a Core i5 processor, and the remaining one runs on a Core i7 chip.

As for ports, the NUCs running on the Core i3 processor have USB Type-C 3.1 ports, while the Core i5 and Core i7 processor-based units come with a Thunderbolt 3 port. Even though the processors are different, the outer form remains the same for all the five models. The mini PCs sport an old-school square form factor with a dark finish. There's also a slightly larger form factor that supports a 2.5-inch SATA storage devices, while the shorter form is designed for PCIe SSDs.

Connectivity options also include USB 3.0 ports, as well as ports for Ethernet, HDMI, audio, and the microSD card reader are also integrated. The NUCs with Core i3 processors will be made available soon, while the others with Core i5 and i7 chipsets will ship later in the first quarter.

The new Kaby Lake chipsets bring better performance, battery life and overall efficiency. The company claims that the new chips are ten times more efficient than the first generation processors. At CES, even Asus announced a refresh for a host of its laptops and PCs integrated with the new Kaby Lake chips.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Intel, Intel NUC, Intel Kaby Lake, Kabe Lake Chips, CES 2017, PCs, Laptops
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Asus Chromebook Flip C302 2-in-1 Unveiled at CES 2017
Handpicked Laptops
CES 2017: Intel Launches 5 NUC Mini PCs Sporting Fresh Kaby Lake Chips
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Handpicked Laptops
TRENDING
  1. How to Use High-Speed Data on Reliance Jio Beyond 1GB Daily Limit
  2. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  3. Chinese Vendors Capture 40 Percent of Indian Smartphone Market, Says IDC
  4. iPhone 6 16GB Available for as Low as Rs. 9,990 on Flipkart With Exchange
  5. Qualcomm Finally Details Its Flagship Mobile SoC - Snapdragon 835
  6. Kingston Launches 'World's Highest Capacity USB Flash Drive' at CES 2017
  7. Google Unveils Digital Unlocked and My Business Websites for Indian SMBs
  8. These Smart Bicycles Run Android
  9. 10 Smartphones to Look Forward to In 2017
  10. OnePlus Smartphones to Be Available Offline at Bengaluru Experience Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.