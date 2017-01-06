Intel's shining star at CES 2017 was undoubtedly its new and improved Kaby Lake series of processors. However, the company has also used the event to introduce a new interesting computing platform that looks to change how smart gadgets upgrade in the future. To further this effort, Intel has launched a credit-card sized computing platform called Compute Card.

In essence, the Compute Card has all the elements that are required for a full-fledged PC. This includes a processor, memory, storage, and wireless connectivity with flexible I/O options. "Device makers simply design a standard Intel Compute Card slot into their device and then utilise the best Intel Compute Card for their performance and price needs. This reduces the time and resources needed to design and validate the compute block and helps speed up innovation to bring the power of intelligence into an ever wider range of devices," Intel explains on its blog.

This compute card, because of its small size, can be used in future IoT products like interactive refrigerators, and even smart kiosks to security cameras. This compute card can easily be removed in the future, and replaced with the latest bundle when it arrives. Intel looks to make this the new norm moving forward, and for this purpose it has already started to work with tech companies and regional partners on integrating the Compute Card into their smart gadgets.

Global partners include Dell, HP, Lenovo, Sharp, and regional partners include Seneca Data, InFocus, DTx, TabletKiosk, and Pasuntech. The Intel Compute Card is set to be available from mid-2017, and will come in a range of options, including the latest 7th Generation Intel Core processors.