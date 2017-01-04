Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

CES 2017: Asus ROG GT51CH Gaming PC Looks Like an Evil Robot

 
04 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
CES 2017: Asus ROG GT51CH Gaming PC Looks Like an Evil Robot

Highlights

  • The CPU weighs around 22kg
  • The max configuration can support dual GTX 1080 cards in SLI
  • The Asus ROG GT51CH will be shipped in summer

For all the hardcore gamers out there, Asus has unveiled a PC at CES 2017 that not only delivers great processing power, but also looks like it dreams of mass destruction. The beastly looking Asus ROG GT51CH seems like a Decepticon robot straight out of Transformers, and weighs a massive 22kg.

The robot-like CPU comes with customisable lightning for more theatrics. The Asus ROG GT51CH is powered by the new Core i7-7700K processor. The base variant comes with GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card which means that it supports VR, and can handle intense heavy games easily. There's 8GB of DDR4 RAM memory on board, along with a 256GB solid state drive. If you're willing to pay a bit more, you could max the configurations and make the CPU a mean powerhouse. The maximum configurations are a dual GeForce GTX 1080 cards in SLI, 64GB of DDR4 RAM memory, a pair of 512GB of PCIe solid state drives, and a 3TB of hard drive.

The pricing remains unknown, however Asus is keen on shipping it sometime in the summer. At CES, Asus is highly anticipated to launch the ZenFone AR as well. It has already unveiled a new lightweight laptop aimed at businesses and a VR-ready compact PC in Las Vegas. The tech giant also refreshed its old lineup to integrate the latest Intel Kaby Lake processors as well.

The Kaby Lake processors promise better performance, battery life, and efficiency, and Asus has refreshed many of its laptops, 2-in-1s, and its desktop product line with the new processors. The company has additionally announced the Asus Chromebook Flip C302 2-in-1 as well.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Asus, Asus ROG GT51CH, Asus ROG GT51CH Launch, Asus ROG GT51CH Specifications, PCs, Laptops, Asus CPU, CES 2017
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Samsung Unveils Family Hub 2.0 Internet-Connected Refrigerators and More at CES 2017
Handpicked Laptops
CES 2017: Asus ROG GT51CH Gaming PC Looks Like an Evil Robot
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Handpicked Laptops
TRENDING
  1. How to Use High-Speed Data on Reliance Jio Beyond 1GB Daily Limit
  2. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  3. Chinese Vendors Capture 40 Percent of Indian Smartphone Market, Says IDC
  4. Qualcomm Finally Details Its Flagship Mobile SoC - Snapdragon 835
  5. There May Be Up to 7 Nokia Android Phones Launched This Year
  6. iPhone 6 16GB Available for as Low as Rs. 9,990 on Flipkart With Exchange
  7. Google Unveils Digital Unlocked and My Business Websites for Indian SMBs
  8. Kingston Launches 'World's Highest Capacity USB Flash Drive' at CES 2017
  9. TRAI Releases Consultation Paper on Net Neutrality
  10. Samsung Unveils New Range of Smart Refrigerators and More at CES
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.