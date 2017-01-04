For all the hardcore gamers out there, Asus has unveiled a PC at CES 2017 that not only delivers great processing power, but also looks like it dreams of mass destruction. The beastly looking Asus ROG GT51CH seems like a Decepticon robot straight out of Transformers, and weighs a massive 22kg.

The robot-like CPU comes with customisable lightning for more theatrics. The Asus ROG GT51CH is powered by the new Core i7-7700K processor. The base variant comes with GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card which means that it supports VR, and can handle intense heavy games easily. There's 8GB of DDR4 RAM memory on board, along with a 256GB solid state drive. If you're willing to pay a bit more, you could max the configurations and make the CPU a mean powerhouse. The maximum configurations are a dual GeForce GTX 1080 cards in SLI, 64GB of DDR4 RAM memory, a pair of 512GB of PCIe solid state drives, and a 3TB of hard drive.

The pricing remains unknown, however Asus is keen on shipping it sometime in the summer. At CES, Asus is highly anticipated to launch the ZenFone AR as well. It has already unveiled a new lightweight laptop aimed at businesses and a VR-ready compact PC in Las Vegas. The tech giant also refreshed its old lineup to integrate the latest Intel Kaby Lake processors as well.

The Kaby Lake processors promise better performance, battery life, and efficiency, and Asus has refreshed many of its laptops, 2-in-1s, and its desktop product line with the new processors. The company has additionally announced the Asus Chromebook Flip C302 2-in-1 as well.