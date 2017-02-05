Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Canon Launches 10 New Printers in Professional Printing Domain

 
05 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Canon Launches 10 New Printers in Professional Printing Domain

Extending its offerings in the professional printing domain to offer vibrant image quality with increased versatility for print service providers, digital imaging company Canon India on Saturday launched 10 new printers.

The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO series includes 12-colour Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-520 and Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-540, eight-colour Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-540S and Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-560S.

Also launched is the five-colour Canon imagePROGRAF 671E, offering a right mix of affordability features to the small and medium business segment.

"As we embark on the landmark journey of our third decade of existence in the country, we have further amplified our commitment, across both B2B and B2C segments," said Kazutada Kobayashi, President and CEO, Canon India, in a statement.

Another large format printer announced is "Oce ColorWave 700", designed for wide range of graphic arts applications like wall papers, in shop brandings, signage etc.

Consisting of the Canon imagePRESS C850, Canon imagePRESS C750, Canon imagePRESS C650 digital colour production presses, the new series incorporates a variety of updated features and technology to help meet the requirements of its target markets, including commercial printers, in-plant operations, and other print service providers, the company said.

Canon also launched "imagePRESS C8000VP" based on the successful legacy product C10000VP offering offset-like vibrant, stable output quality and supports specialty media including vellum, film and synthetics.

Tags: Canon, Canon Printers, PC, Laptops, Canon imagePROGRAF PRO series
Trump Immigration Order Leaves US Technology Startups in Panic
Laptops - Flat 10% OFF
Canon Launches 10 New Printers in Professional Printing Domain
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Gadgets 360 Laptops Store
TRENDING
  1. BSNL Offers Mobile Internet Data at Rs. 36 Per GB
  2. Nokia P1 Concept Render Leaked; Shows Front Fingerprint Scanner
  3. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Availability Leaked
  4. Moto M Grey Colour Variant to Go on Sale in India From Monday
  5. WhatsApp for Android Beta Brings Android 7.1 Emojis to Everyone
  6. Google Now Launcher Said to Be on Its Way Out by March
  7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Review
  8. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  9. Reliance Jio Tops Coverage in India, Airtel Tops 4G Speed: Report
  10. How to Transfer Money From Paytm Wallet to Bank Account
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.