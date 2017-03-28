Asus on Tuesday launched ZenBook UX330 laptop in India with a starting price of Rs. 76,990. The new ZenBook laptop, which has been claimed to be one of the slimmest and lightest 13.3-inch clamshell notebooks in the world, has already been made available across all online retailers and channel partners from March 21 and comes in Rose Gold and Quartz Grey colours.

The ZenBook UX330 laptop comes with a full body aluminium design, weighs 1.2kg, and is just 13.5mm thick. The laptop sports a high-resolution 13.3-inch QHD+ (3200x1800 pixels) display with company's proprietary 'Splendid Display Technology'. It is powered by seventh-generation Intel Core (i7-7500/ i5-7200) processors with up to 8GB of high speed 1866MHz RAM. The laptop comes with a backlit keyboard and as per company's claims, offers 12 hours of battery life.

The new ZenBook laptop comes with a 512GB SSD storage. In terms of connectivity options, the laptop offers USB 3.1 Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 4.1.

In the sound department, the ZenBook UX330 laptop comes with Asus SonicMaster Audio System developed for notebooks. "The audio system of the ZenBook UX330 was tuned by experts from ASUS' own 'Golden Ears' audio team as well as renowned audiophile company, Harman/Kardon to ensure the very best experience for the playback of a wide variety of content, be it music, movie, recording, gaming and speech mode," Asus said in its release.

The laptop has been made available in five variants namely - FC082T, FB132T, FB157T, FB089T, and FB088T respectively priced at Rs. 76,990, Rs. 83,990, Rs. 83,990, Rs. 96,990, and Rs. 96,990.