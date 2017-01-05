Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe With Intel Kaby Lake Core i7 Chip, Thunderbolt 3 Launched at CES 2017

 
05 January 2017
Highlights

  • Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe has a 14-inch display
  • It can house up to 16GB of RAM
  • The laptop offers up to 1TB of SSD storage.

When Asus launched the ZenBook 3 last year in May, it was pegged to be lighter, thinner and faster than the MacBook Pro. Now, the tech giant has taken the CES 2017 stage to unveil the ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA that adds more processing power and ports.

For starters, the Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe has a larger 14-inch display with a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution. The laptop sports really thin bezels, but the overall increase in form factor allowed them to add more ports. There are three USB Type-C ports, two of which support Thunderbolt 3. It is powered by the latest Intel Core i7-7500U Kaby Lake processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM. The Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe offers up to 1TB of PCIe SSD storage.

(Also see:Asus ROG GT51CH Gaming PC Looks Like an Evil Robot)

The keyboard has 1.2mm of key travel, and has integrated a fingerprint reader on the right edge for enabling Windows Hello. The trackpad also takes up wide space, making room for resting the palm while typing. The Asus ZenBook 3 weighs just 1.3kg and is 12.9mm thin. The Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe also has a larger battery than the predecessor, along with four Harmon Kardon speakers for improved audio. The Taiwanese multinational plans to make it available in May for $1,699 (roughly Rs. 115,300).

(Also see: Asus HiveSpot, HiveDot Mesh Wi-Fi Routers Launched)

Asus has used the CES platform to launch a host of important things. The big highlight was the new ZenFone AR smartphone - the first to come with 8GB RAM, and also the first to be both Tango and DayDream enabled. As for specifications, the Asus ZenFone AR sports a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED QHD display, a Snapdragon 821 SoC, up to 256GB of inbuilt storage, a 3300mAh battery, a 23-megapixel Sony IMX318 rear module with TriTech+ autofocus system, and a 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Furthermore, Asus also announced the ZenFone 3 Zoom, which is being promoted as "built for photography."

Disclosure: CES travel and accommodation for a Gadgets 360 correspondent were sponsored by Asus.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

CES 2017: Our Picks So Far From the World's Biggest Tech Show
