Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus Vivobook S With 15.6-Inch NanoEdge Display, Windows 10 Launched

 
23 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Asus Vivobook S With 15.6-Inch NanoEdge Display, Windows 10 Launched

Highlights

  • The laptop comes with NanoEdge display that has thin bezels
  • Asus Vivobook S runs Windows 10 operating system
  • It is already available for purchase in the US

Asus has launched its new Vivobook S laptop with up to seventh-generation Intel Core processor at a starting price of $699 in the US. The highlight feature of the new Asus laptop is thin bezels on the display, described as NanoEdge by the company.

NanoEdge bezel provides the laptop with an impressive 80-percent screen-to-body ratio. With the use of this display, the Asus Vivobook S is able to fit a full-size 15.6-inch display into a 14-inch laptop frame, the company says on its website.

The new portable from Asus Vivobook series runs on Windows 10, features a 15.6-inch Wideview colour rich display with full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution and viewing angle of up to 178-degrees. The laptop is available with up to Intel Core i7-7500U processor and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop is available with up to 1TB of HDD storage and a combo option of 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD as well.

The connectivity options on the new Asus Vivobook S include a fingerprint sensor, USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1), USB 3.0, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and HDMI. The new Vivobook S is just 0.7-inch thick and weighs around 1.6kg. It measures 14.2x9.6x0.7-inches and comes with a 42WHrs rated 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion battery. Asus claims that the battery on the laptop can be charged up to 60 percent of its capacity in just 49 minutes.

The Asus Vivobook S laptop is already available for purchase and can be bought either from Asus' own online store or through third-party retailers like Newegg in the US.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Asus Vivobook S Launch, Asus Vivobook S Specifications, Asus Vivobook S Price, Asus Vivobook S Availability, Laptops, Asus, Microsoft, Asus Vivobook S
Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery Expected to Launch in India Soon
Toshiba Says It's Willing to Talk With Western Digital About Chip Unit Sale
Asus Vivobook S With 15.6-Inch NanoEdge Display, Windows 10 Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Moto X Force
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Now Available via Offline Retailers in India
  2. Five Things to Know About the OnePlus 5 Before You Buy
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4 Up for Pre-Orders in India Today
  4. Reliance Jio SIM 4G SIM Home Delivery Now Available in Over 600 Towns
  5. WhatsApp Now Letting Users Share Files of Any Type, Users Report
  6. OnePlus PM on Why the OnePlus 5 Costs More Than Its Predecessors
  7. OnePlus 5 With 8GB of RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 786, Rs. 599 Eid-ul-Fitr Combo Packs
  9. Honor 8 Pro With 6GB RAM, 4000mAh Battery Announced for India
  10. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery Expected to Launch in India Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.