Asus Vivobook S With 15.6-Inch NanoEdge Display, Windows 10 Launched

Asus has launched its new Vivobook S laptop with up to seventh-generation Intel Core processor at a starting price of $699 in the US. The highlight feature of the new Asus laptop is thin bezels on the display, described as NanoEdge by the company.

NanoEdge bezel provides the laptop with an impressive 80-percent screen-to-body ratio. With the use of this display, the Asus Vivobook S is able to fit a full-size 15.6-inch display into a 14-inch laptop frame, the company says on its website.

The new portable from Asus Vivobook series runs on Windows 10, features a 15.6-inch Wideview colour rich display with full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) resolution and viewing angle of up to 178-degrees. The laptop is available with up to Intel Core i7-7500U processor and 8GB of DDR4 RAM. The laptop is available with up to 1TB of HDD storage and a combo option of 128GB SSD and 1TB HDD as well.

The connectivity options on the new Asus Vivobook S include a fingerprint sensor, USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen 1), USB 3.0, USB 2.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and HDMI. The new Vivobook S is just 0.7-inch thick and weighs around 1.6kg. It measures 14.2x9.6x0.7-inches and comes with a 42WHrs rated 3S1P, 3-cell Li-ion battery. Asus claims that the battery on the laptop can be charged up to 60 percent of its capacity in just 49 minutes.

The Asus Vivobook S laptop is already available for purchase and can be bought either from Asus' own online store or through third-party retailers like Newegg in the US.