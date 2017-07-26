Taiwanese electronics giant Asus on Wednesday launched Tinker Board in India. The single board computer can help people easily invent an Internet of Things (IoT) device for a connected home or robot project at school at affordable prices.

Asus Tinker Board is now available for Rs. 4,750 at pan-India branches of Acro Engineering Company - Asus's offline partner - headquartered in New Delhi.

The Asus Tinker Board is a near credit card-sized single-board computer (SBC) that makes it the ideal foundation for makers, hobbyists, educators, and electronics do it yourself (DIY) enthusiasts to develop and build low-cost and great-performing computers.

The device offers class-leading performance, robust multimedia support, IoT connectivity, enhanced DIY design and compatibility with a wide range of leading SBC chassis and accessories.

The Tinker Board includes a 1.8GHz Rockchip RK3288 SoC quad-core processor and offers HD and Ultra HD video playback support. The device has 2GB dual-channel DDR3 RAM and Micro SD storage slot. It runs on Asus Tinker OS (Debian-based Linux) and it has Android Support.

As far as connectivity is concerned, it has Bluetooth 4.0 and on-board Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n support. Tinker Board has four USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI 1.4 out port and one 3.5mm audio jack.

