Asus Tinker Board Mini Development PC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
26 July 2017
Highlights

  • Asus Tinker Board launched in India, helps to easily invent IoT devices
  • Asus Tinker Board is now available for Rs. 4,750
  • It has 1.8GHz Rockchip RK3288 SoC with 2GB DDR3 RAM

Taiwanese electronics giant Asus on Wednesday launched Tinker Board in India. The single board computer can help people easily invent an Internet of Things (IoT) device for a connected home or robot project at school at affordable prices.

Asus Tinker Board is now available for Rs. 4,750 at pan-India branches of Acro Engineering Company - Asus's offline partner - headquartered in New Delhi.

The Asus Tinker Board is a near credit card-sized single-board computer (SBC) that makes it the ideal foundation for makers, hobbyists, educators, and electronics do it yourself (DIY) enthusiasts to develop and build low-cost and great-performing computers.

The device offers class-leading performance, robust multimedia support, IoT connectivity, enhanced DIY design and compatibility with a wide range of leading SBC chassis and accessories.

The Tinker Board includes a 1.8GHz Rockchip RK3288 SoC quad-core processor and offers HD and Ultra HD video playback support. The device has 2GB dual-channel DDR3 RAM and Micro SD storage slot. It runs on Asus Tinker OS (Debian-based Linux) and it has Android Support.

As far as connectivity is concerned, it has Bluetooth 4.0 and on-board Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n support. Tinker Board has four USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI 1.4 out port and one 3.5mm audio jack.

In a statement, Asus described the benefits of the single board computer, saying, "Tinker Board offers class-leading performance, robust multimedia support, IoT connectivity, enhanced DIY design and compatibility with a wide range of leading SBC chassis and accessories. The result is a near credit card sized computer that offers people freedom to tinker and apply their ingenuity to create platforms for a wide variety of uses."

