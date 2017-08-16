Earlier this year, Asus launched its Asus ROG (Republic of Gamers) Zephyrus gaming laptop and described it as the "world's slimmest gaming laptop with [an] Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080." Now, the company has finally launched the laptop in India and priced it at Rs. 2,99,999 for the country. Notably, the laptop comes with seventh-generation Intel Core i7 (Kaby Lake) processor and as mentioned earlier, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics.

Before moving on to the specifications, it is necessary that we clarify that Asus ROG Zephyrus is aimed at gaming enthusiasts and not meant for casual gamers by any means. Moving now to the specifications, the Asus ROG Zephyrus comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) display that has a frequency of 120Hz. The display supports Nvidia's G-Sync technology that enables smoother gameplay as well. The gaming laptop runs Windows 10, which now includes Windows Game Mode with the latest Creators Update.

The Asus Aura RGB lighting further allows users with "dynamic and customisable lighting effects" over the entire keyboard. Notably, there are separately highlighted customizable effects for the WASD and QWER key groups, the company said in its release.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus supports up to 24GB of DDR4 RAM and offers 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage options. The ports on the new gaming laptop include a Thunderbolt 3 Type-C, four USB 3.1 Type-A, HDMI 2.0 (for VR), and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The new gaming laptop from Asus marks the debut of Nvidia's Max-Q design technology that has been designed to provide a thinner frame for laptops without compromising on the performance.

"ROG Zephyrus is cooled by an exclusive Active Aerodynamic System (AAS) that runs cooler and quieter without sacrificing performance. AAS incorporates unique AeroAccelerator (AA) technology that increases the speed and efficiency of airflow through the laptop," Asus said in its release. The company says that the fan's 3D-curved surface cover and accelerator guides enhance airflow and moves the heat away from the components in a more effective way.

"When Zephyrus is opened, a portion of the bottom of the chassis flexes to increase the airflow volume by 20 percent and further increase air circulation. AAS maximizes system stability as well as gaming and thermal performance, and it allows full utilization of the CPU and GPU, so gamers can engage in marathon sessions without fear of interruption," the company said.

With Asus ROG Zephyrus, Nvidia has also introduced its silent Nvidia WhisperMode technology, which is said to make laptops run much quieter while gaming. The new technology essentially paces the game's frame rate while simultaneously configuring the graphics settings for optimal power efficiency, as per the company.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus will be on display first in Bengaluru in India on August 20 at the sidelines of ROG Masters South Asia finale but the company has not announced the availability details of the laptop as of now.