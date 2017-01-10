Asus updated its notebook lineup on Tuesday with the launch of its R558UQ notebook in India. The R558UQ is an upgraded version of the R558 that was launched in June 2016. The new R558UQ boasts of performance upgrade and will be offered in two models, Core i7 and Core i5, which are priced at Rs. 59,990 and Rs. 48,990, respectively.

Much like the R558, the two new R558UQ models feature USB Type-C ports and Nvidia GeForce 940MX (N16S-GTR) dedicated graphics with 2GB of DDR3 video RAM. The notebook sports a VGA webcam, a 1TB 5400RPM HDD, and SD card reader support. The laptop also comes with one port each of USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and USB 3.1 Type-C.

"The demand for the mainstream notebooks has been steadily increasing over the years and hence this segment will be one of our key focus areas this year," said Peter Chang, Regional Head, South Asia and Country Manager, System Business Group, Asus India.

The Asus R558UQ sports a 15.6-inch full HD (1920x1080 pixels) LED-backlit display at 200 nits. As earlier mentioned, the notebook will be offered in two models - one powered by a 2.7GHz Intel Core i7-7500U processor and the other powered by 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-7200U processor, while both feature Intel HD Graphics 620 integrated graphics. While the former will features 8GB of DDR4 RAM, the latter will have 4GB of DDR4 RAM.

The R558UQ notebook packs a 2-cell 38Whr Li-ion battery pack. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.0, Ethernet jack, HDMI, and a headphone jack. The notebook measures 256x150x25.5mm and weighs 2.3kg.

The Asus R558UQ also comes with a chiclet keyboard with Asus' Smart Gesture and Splendid software. The Core i7 model is available in Glossy Dark Brown IMR while the Core i5 model is available in Matt Golden, Glossy Dark Brown, Red and Dark Blue colour options.