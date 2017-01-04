Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Asus Chromebook Flip C302 2-in-1 Unveiled at CES 2017

 
04 January 2017
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Asus Chromebook Flip C302 2-in-1 Unveiled at CES 2017

Asus Chromebook Flip C302

Highlights

  • The Asus Chromebook Flip C302 offers 10 hours battery life
  • It has a 360-degree hinge to convert into tablet mode as well
  • The 2-in-1 is priced at $499

Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has announced the Chromebook Flip C302 at the CES 2017 trade show. The 2-in-1 convertible, priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 34,000), is the newest entry into the high-end Chromebook market. The all-aluminium unit has a 360 degree hinge that lets you use it in tent mode, tablet mode, and even stand mode.

The Chromebook Flip C302 comes with Android apps support via Google Play and access to apps on the Chrome Web Store as well. It claims to last up to 10 hours of battery life, and has a 12.5-inch LED backlit FHD (1920x1080 pixels) display with 45 percent NTSC. The laptop runs on Chrome OS and is powered by the Intel Core M 6Y30 processor, or the Intel Core M 6Y75 processor. It comes with 4GB or 8GB of RAM memory configurations and 32GB / 64GB / 128GB of EMMC.

The Chromebook weighs 1.2kg and measures 304x210x13.7mm. Connectivity includes Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.2, microSD card reader, and two USB Type-C 3.1 ports. Furthermore, the 2-in-1 offers a backlit keyboard for night typing and an HD webcam as well.

Even though it has a slim and light form factor, the Chromebook Flip C302 comes with superior audio output, thanks to high quality stereo speakers and extra-large resonant chambers that generate up to 87dB of high-fidelity audio. It also comes with built-in anti-virus protection. The $499 (roughly Rs. 34,000) price tag is for the base model i.e configuration 4GB RAM and 32GB storage, and the price tag will increase if you opt for a higher configuration.

At the event, Asus also unveiled the lightest business laptop and a compact gaming PC as well. It also refreshed many of its laptops and PCs to integrate the new Kaby Lake processor.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: Asus, Asus Chromebook Flip C302, Asus Chromebook Flip C302 Features, Asus Chromebook Flip C302 Launch, Asus Chromebook 2-in-1, Chromebook, PCs, Laptops, CES 2017
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Google Begins Rolling Out January Android Security Update for Nexus, Pixel Devices
CES 2017: Intel Launches 5 NUC Mini PCs Sporting Fresh Kaby Lake Chips
Handpicked Laptops
Asus Chromebook Flip C302 2-in-1 Unveiled at CES 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Handpicked Laptops
TRENDING
  1. How to Use High-Speed Data on Reliance Jio Beyond 1GB Daily Limit
  2. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  3. Chinese Vendors Capture 40 Percent of Indian Smartphone Market, Says IDC
  4. iPhone 6 16GB Available for as Low as Rs. 9,990 on Flipkart With Exchange
  5. Qualcomm Finally Details Its Flagship Mobile SoC - Snapdragon 835
  6. Kingston Launches 'World's Highest Capacity USB Flash Drive' at CES 2017
  7. Google Unveils Digital Unlocked and My Business Websites for Indian SMBs
  8. 10 Smartphones to Look Forward to In 2017
  9. These Smart Bicycles Run Android
  10. BSNL Unveils Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls to Any Network at Rs. 144
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.