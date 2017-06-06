Soon after the WWDC 2017 keynote event, Apple refreshed its Apple Store website to reflect all the new offerings it announced at the San Jose McEnery Convention Centre. While most of the products announced are now listed, one other accessory that not mentioned at the WWDC event, was also spotted.

The new wireless Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad is listed on the Apple Store to buy for a price of $130 (roughly Rs.8,700). The company has also removed the standard wired Magic Keyboard (with or without Numeric Keypad), making the cheapest Mac keyboard you can buy from Apple the wireless Magic Keyboard at $99 (roughly Rs. 6,300).

The new Magic Keyboard with Numeric comes with a Lightning charging cable, but Apple notes that the keyboard can live for a month before needing a charge. The full-sized keyboard with 31 extra keys can be brought separately, but is available only in white.

You can get a Space Grey option though, if you buy the iMac Pro alongside for $4,999. 9to5Mac reports that the new Space Grey accessories - the wireless Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard – will only be sold with the iMac Pro, and not separately. Other new accessories listed on the refreshed Apple Store in the US include the new cases and sleeves for the iPad lineup. This includes the new leather and silicone iPad cases, new leather iPad sleeves, an Apple Pencil case, and leather and silicone cases for iPhones as well.