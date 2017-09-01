Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

AMD Ryzen Threadripper 1900X CPU Launched at $549

 
01 September 2017
Highlights

  • The Threadripper 1900X has 8 cores and 16 threads
  • It will use the same TR4 socket as the rest of the Threadripper CPUs
  • It’s priced at $549

Back in July, AMD confirmed the existence of a third member of the Ryzen Threadripper processor lineup and now, the company officially launched the Ryzen Threadripper 1900X processor at a price of $549 (roughly Rs. 37,330). This is currently the least expensive CPU in the Threadripper lineup, which makes it an interesting choice for enthusiasts shopping on a budget.

The Ryzen Threadripper 1900X features 8 cores and 16 threads, joining the 12-core and 16-core Threadripper 1920X and 1950X. It has a base clock speed of 3.8GHz, a boost clock of 4.0GHz and an XFR limit of 4.2GHz. The CPU uses the same X399 platform as its bigger siblings, which sets it apart from the octa-core Ryzen 7 family because it will be able to work with the full complement of 64 PCIe lanes, and has a 180W thermal ceiling for overclocking.

AMD is aiming Threadripper at content creators, gamers and overclockers who want the best performance without spending too much. These CPUs are physically much larger than mainstream ones, and use a different socket called TR4 and are certified VR-ready. They support quad-channel DDR4 RAM and feature 64 lanes of PCIe bandwidth for high-speed components such as graphics cards and SSD arrays.

Because the Zen architecture is common between Ryzen product families, Threadripper CPUs are based on the same Infinity Fabric interconnect between internal clusters called Core Complexes, and have the same benefits including XFR which boosts speed beyond the rated limits when thermal conditions allow it, and SenseMI which adjusts operating parameters dynamically using hundreds of embedded sensors.

