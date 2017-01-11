Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
AMD Ryzen Release Date Before March 3: Report

 
11 January 2017
AMD Ryzen Release Date Before March 3: Report

Highlights

  • AMD Ryzen CPUs should be out by March 3
  • AMD is aiming to take Intel on at the high end of the CPU market
  • Server and notebook chips will follow later in 2017

The AMD Ryzen release date may have been revealed by the Game Developer Conference 2017 schedule. According to it, Ryzen will be out by March 3.

A description of an AMD talk on Ryzen CPU optimisations tells would be attendees to “join AMD Game Engineering team members for an introduction to the recently-launched AMD Ryzen CPU”.

AMD Zen Is Now Ryzen, Desktop CPUs Clocked at 3.4GHz+ Coming Q1 2017

Why March 3? Well, GDC 2017 runs from February 27 to March 3. This would put Ryzen’s outermost release date being March 3.

With GDC and Mobile World Congress taking place in the same week, it will be interesting to see how AMD makes its presence felt amidst a slew of other announcements from either event.

Late last year, AMD unveiled Ryzen as its new high-end desktop CPU line. At the time the company stated that it would be available from Q1 2017 with AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su claiming that Ryzen would give it “best product stack we've had in a decade”. No surprise with Vega, FreeSync 2, and Ryzen slated for 2017 release.

AMD Vega Next-Gen GPU Architecture Revealed: Here’s What We Know

Ryzen will be the culmination of a four-year effort by AMD to regain the market share and mindshare it has lost to Intel in the high-performance desktop market. Jim Anderson, Senior Vice President and GM, Computing and Graphics, believes that with PC gaming hardware sales growing thanks to VR and other use cases, the “market is right for a powerful new desktop processor”.

Based on the new AMD AM4 platform, Ryzen desktop CPUs will have 8 cores (16 threads) clocked at 3.4GHz+ and 4MB of L2 cache as well as 16MB of L3 cache. Details on the AM4 platform are scant except for the fact that it supports DDR4, PCIe Gen. 3, USB 3.1 Gen. 2, NVMe, and SATA Express technologies.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

