After first unveiling it at an event in New York earlier this year, Acer has now launched the Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop in India. The laptop is priced starting at Rs. 1,29,999 and is now available to buy exclusively on Flipkart.

Announced first during the Next@Acer global press conference in New York, the laptop features the company's new AeroBlade 3D metal blade fans which is said to increase airflow by 35 percent without taking too much space. In the US, it is priced at $1,299 (approximately Rs. 88,300).

The Predator Helios 300 is made available in a 15.6-inch full-HD form factor. Specifications include a choice of a seventh generation Intel Core i5 (7300HQ) or Core i7 (7700HQ), an overclockable Nvidia GTX 1050Ti GPU with 4GB GDDR5, 8GB DDR4 RAM upgradeable to 32GB, a 128GB SSD, and a regular 1TB hard drive for storage. Acer has also fitted a compartment underneath the chassis to make it easy for the user to upgrade memory and storage components. The laptop also has Dolby Audio Premium for better quality audio.

Ports on the Acer Predator Helios 300 include a Gigabit Ethernet port, USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, a 2-in-1 card reader, and an HDMI 2.0 port as well. There's also the wireless 802.11ac 2x2 MIMO technology to give you up to two times faster wireless speeds than 1x1 solutions and up to five times faster than traditional 802.11n 1x1 solution.

Commenting on the launch, Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India said in a statement, "We are thrilled to bring in the new generation of Predator series to India. Predator Helios 300 combines innovative design and unbeatable features that are sure to delight the gaming enthusiasts. Predator will be a brand to beat in the Indian gaming market."

The Core i7 processor variant is priced at Rs. 1,49,999 on Flipkart. Both the laptop variants are listed with an exchange offer of up to Rs. 15,000, and an extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards as well.