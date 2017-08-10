Acer on Wednesday launched its Chromebook 11 C771 laptop with sixth-gen Intel Core and Celeron processors that should deliver improved performance in comparison to some of the other Chromebooks available on the market. Notably, the new Chromebook 11 C771 laptop comes with a rugged body that has been tested for durability.

The Chromebook 11 C771 laptop comes with an 11.6-inch HD (768x1366 pixels) IPS display with both a touchscreen and non-touchscreen variant. The company claims that the Chromebook 11 C771 is capable of delivering an impressive battery life of up to 13 hours.

The connectivity options offered by the new portable include USB 3.1 Type C port, two USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a built-in microSD card reader. The Chromebook 11 C771 also supports fast dual-band 2x2 MIMO 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi. The laptop is 21mm thick and weighs just 1.35Kg.

Talking about the device's durability, the company said in its release, "The Chromebook is compliant with the stringent Military Standard US MIL-STD 810G that validates its ruggedness, durability and quality. In addition, the corner-shield structure and rubber bumpers surrounding the display and keyboard further protect the Chromebook, so it can tolerate drops from heights up to 48 inches (122cm)."

Starting this month itself, the company will make the Chromebook 11 C771 with Celeron processors, 4GB RAM, and 32GB built-in storage available in the US with both touchscreen and non-touchscreen variants. The touchscreen variant of the laptop has been priced by the company at $329.99 (roughly Rs. 21,100) while the non-touchscreen variant will be made available for purchase at $279.99 (roughly Rs. 17,900).

The variants with Intel Core i3 and Core i5 will be made available for purchase in the country starting September, as per the company's release.