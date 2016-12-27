Acer has unveiled its Aspire C22 and Aspire C24 All-in-One PCs, with 21.5-inch and 23.8-inch screen sizes respectively. The new Acer Aspire C22 AIO model has been priced by the company starting from $449.99 (roughly Rs. 30,600), whereas the Aspire C24 AIO has been made available starting $699.99 (Rs. 47,600).

The new desktop PCs from Acer both feature full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display resolution. One of the most attractive features in terms of design is that both models have bezels that are just 0.31-inch (approximately 8mm) thick. Even though the new Acer Aspire C22 and Aspire C24 AIO models are not available in touchscreen variants, they do allow users to tilt the display anywhere between -5 and 20-degrees to provide flexibility.

Interestingly, Acer is providing users with the operating system options of Windows 10, FreeDOS, and Linpus Simple Linux for the desktop computers.

The Acer Aspire C22 model comes with Intel Celeron J3160 processor clocked at 1.6GHz, whereas the C24 model is powered by the Intel Core i3 processor, clocked at 2.30GHz. The Acer Aspire C22 comes with 500GB of HDD storage and 4GB of DDR3L SDRAM while the Aspire C24 comes with 1TB of storage and 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM.

Even though the new models from Acer cannot be considered top-of-the-line or exceptionally feature-packed, they do provide a decent budget-friendly option in the AIO PC category. The Aspire C22 and Aspire C24 are already available at select online retailers for purchase.