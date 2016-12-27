Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Acer Aspire C Series of Budget-Friendly All-in-One PCs Launched

 
27 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Acer Aspire C Series of Budget-Friendly All-in-One PCs Launched

Highlights

  • The new AIO models are already available at select online retailers
  • Users can choose FreeDOS or Linpus Simple Linux as their operating system
  • Both models feature a full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display resolution

Acer has unveiled its Aspire C22 and Aspire C24 All-in-One PCs, with 21.5-inch and 23.8-inch screen sizes respectively. The new Acer Aspire C22 AIO model has been priced by the company starting from $449.99 (roughly Rs. 30,600), whereas the Aspire C24 AIO has been made available starting $699.99 (Rs. 47,600).

The new desktop PCs from Acer both feature full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) display resolution. One of the most attractive features in terms of design is that both models have bezels that are just 0.31-inch (approximately 8mm) thick. Even though the new Acer Aspire C22 and Aspire C24 AIO models are not available in touchscreen variants, they do allow users to tilt the display anywhere between -5 and 20-degrees to provide flexibility.

Interestingly, Acer is providing users with the operating system options of Windows 10, FreeDOS, and Linpus Simple Linux for the desktop computers.

The Acer Aspire C22 model comes with Intel Celeron J3160 processor clocked at 1.6GHz, whereas the C24 model is powered by the Intel Core i3 processor, clocked at 2.30GHz. The Acer Aspire C22 comes with 500GB of HDD storage and 4GB of DDR3L SDRAM while the Aspire C24 comes with 1TB of storage and 8GB of DDR4 SDRAM.

Even though the new models from Acer cannot be considered top-of-the-line or exceptionally feature-packed, they do provide a decent budget-friendly option in the AIO PC category. The Aspire C22 and Aspire C24 are already available at select online retailers for purchase.

Tags: Acer Aspire C22, Acer Aspire C24, Acer All-In-One PCs, Desktop PC, Windows, Microsoft, Linux, FreeDOS
'Britney Spears Is Not Dead' Sony Clarifies, Blames Twitter Account Breach
Best Selling laptop
Acer Aspire C Series of Budget-Friendly All-in-One PCs Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Best Selling Laptop
TRENDING
  1. Lenovo K6 Note Review
  2. Samsung Galaxy S8 May Sport a Massive 8GB of RAM, Faster UFS 2.1 Storage
  3. TRAI Asks Reliance Jio to Explain How New Offer Doesn't Violate Norms
  4. The Best Mobiles of 2016 Under Rs. 10,000
  5. Leaked Images Claimed to Show Nokia's Anticipated Android Phones
  6. This Phone Sports a 7000mAh Battery and a Curved Display
  7. Xiaomi Mi 6 Leaks Now Tip a February or April Launch
  8. Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Host SMB Event in New Delhi on January 4
  9. iPhone With 5-Inch Screen, Vertical Dual-Cameras Said to Be in the Works
  10. This Budget 4G VoLTE-Capable Smartphone Is Priced at Rs. 2,799
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.