Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

YouTube to Ditch 30-Second Unskippable Ad Format in 2018

 
20 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
YouTube to Ditch 30-Second Unskippable Ad Format in 2018

Highlights

  • Google is looking to provide better advertising experience
  • Ads with shorter duration can still be made unskippable
  • Users can expect to see more six-second "bumper" ads from next year

Google has announced that it is planning to ditch the 30-second unskippable advertisement format on YouTube, which show up right before a video starts, from next year onwards. The company is reportedly looking at other formats to present ads that can work well for both advertisers and the viewers.

The search giant has decided to kill the 30-second unskippable ads in order to provide a better advertising experience to the online users, Google said in a statement to Campaign. "As part of that, we've decided to stop supporting 30-second unskippable ads as of 2018 and focus instead on formats that work well for both users and advertisers," Google spokesperson was quoted as saying in the Campaign report.

It is important to note that this statement doesn't mean that the company will move away from the unskippable ads format altogether.

Advertisements that are shorter than 30 seconds, including 20-second spots can be made unskippable, Campaign points out in its report. Users can expect

more six-second "bumper" ads, introduced last year in April, from the company going forward considering that it is moving away from the longer advertisement format.

It seems like YouTube has realised that the unskippable advertisements with long duration can often cause frustration among users and result in bad experience online. As it is a consumer-centric approach, it is definitely a welcome move. However, advertisers are unlikely to be pleased by the company's latest strategy. Considering that Facebook has recently focused heavily on videos and platforms like Snapchat are becoming hugely popular, YouTube might need to be on its toes to remain the preferred video-platform among users going ahead.

Tags: Youtube 30-Second Unskippable Ads, YouTube Unskippable Ads, YouTube Advertising, Online Advertising, Internet, Apps, Entertainment, YouTube, Google
Reliance Jio Rivals See Washout in Q3, Losses Likely to Extend to Q4: Reports
Uber CEO Calls for 'Urgent Investigation' Into Sexual Harassment Claims
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
YouTube to Ditch 30-Second Unskippable Ad Format in 2018
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. Moto Smartphones Anniversary Sale on Flipkart From February 20 to 21
  2. SpaceX Blasts Off Cargo From Historic NASA Launchpad
  3. Nokia 3310, Moto G5 Leaks, Reliance Jio 4G Speeds, and More This Week
  4. Nokia 3310 Concept Video Shows What a Modern Avatar Could Look Like
  5. Nokia's MWC 2017 Launch Event: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  6. YouTube's 30-Second Unskippable Ads to Go Away Next Year
  7. Samsung Galaxy S8 Price and Colour Variants Leaked
  8. How to Use Reliance Jio's Network Without a 4G Phone
  9. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Uber, Ola Drivers' Strike in Delhi-NCR Loses Steam, Availability Improves
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.