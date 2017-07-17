Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube Issues? You Are Not Alone

 
17 July 2017
If you’re facing difficulties accessing videos on YouTube, you’re not alone. YouTube is facing what appears to be a global issue that is reflecting issues when a user visits the Google-owned video portal. Some users reported getting the 500 internal error when visiting YouTube Monday. Several users also reported that they are able to open YouTube, but channels are inaccessible.

This story is developing.

Tags: YouTube, Google, Internet
