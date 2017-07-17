I Love AR and VR, but I’m Not Looking Forward to Apple's ARKit
If you’re facing difficulties accessing videos on YouTube, you’re not alone. YouTube is facing what appears to be a global issue that is reflecting issues when a user visits the Google-owned video portal. Some users reported getting the 500 internal error when visiting YouTube Monday. Several users also reported that they are able to open YouTube, but channels are inaccessible.
This story is developing.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement