Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube Is Down, It's Not Just You

 
16 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
YouTube Is Down, It's Not Just You

Users around the world are reporting that YouTube is down. Website downforeveryoneorjustme reports that YouTube is indeed down, and Twitter is full of users reporting the same. When we tried to visit YouTube, we got the following error:

500 Internal Server Error

Sorry, something went wrong.

A team of highly trained monkeys has been dispatched to deal with this situation.

If you see them, send them this information as text (screenshots frighten them):

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Ahead of OnePlus 5 Launch, OnePlus 3T Goes Out of Stock in US and Europe
HotDeals 360
YouTube Is Down, It's Not Just You
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alcatel Pixi4G
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Teaser Shows Refreshed OxygenOS, Blue Light Filter Addition
  2. Nokia 3 Now Available in India at Your Neighbourhood Retail Store
  3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi 4A Up for Grabs Today
  4. Amazon to Buy US Grocer Whole Foods Market for $13.7 Billion
  5. BSNL's New Recharge Pack Offers 360GB Data at Rs. 444
  6. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  7. China's Quantum Satellite Dispatches Transmissions Over Record 1,200km
  8. iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus Still Top-Selling Phones in the US, Says Kantar
  9. Nokia 6 Launched in India, but How Does it Fare Against the Competition?
  10. How to Check Your Reliance Jio Plan, Validity, and Balance
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.