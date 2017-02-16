Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Your Yahoo Account May Have Been Compromised Even Though Your Password Was Safe

 
16 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Your Yahoo Account May Have Been Compromised Even Though Your Password Was Safe

Highlights

  • Yahoo earlier said that 2014 hack may have affected over 500 mn accounts
  • Over 1 billion Yahoo accounts were later compromised, Yahoo said
  • Verizon has also confirmed the Yahoo deal after probing it

Yahoo said Wednesday it was notifying some users that hackers may have been able to use a maneuver to break into their accounts without stealing passwords.

The latest notifications were in response to the record breach disclosed late last year affecting an estimated one billion users - which involved forging of "cookies" or files used to authenticate users when they log into their accounts.

The notification indicates the investigation into the attacks are in the final stage, according to a source familiar with the matter, noting that messages had been sent to "a reasonably final list" of Yahoo users.

A Yahoo spokesman said the company was notifying all potentially affected users and that it had "invalidated" the forged cookies.

Yahoo Account Breach: A Story of Too Little, Too Late

"As we have previously disclosed, our outside forensic experts have been investigating the creation of forged cookies that could have enabled an intruder to access our users' accounts without a password," the company said in a statement.

"The investigation has identified user accounts for which we believe forged cookies were taken or used."

Yahoo announced in September that hackers in 2014 stole personal data from more than 500 million of its user accounts. It admitted another cyber-attack in December, this one dating from 2013, affecting more than a billion users.

The data breaches have been a major embarrassment for a former Internet leader that is in the process of selling its core operations to telecom giant Verizon for $4.8 billion.

Some reports Wednesday said the two companies had agreed to discount the price by $250 million to $300 million following disclosure of the attacks.

Neither Yahoo nor Verizon commented on the reports.

Yahoo is selling its main operating business as a way to separate that from its more valuable stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba.

The share-tending entity, to be renamed Altaba, Inc., will act as an investment company.

Tags: Yahoo, Yahoo Data Breach, Yahoo 2014 Hack, Internet, Verizon, Yahoo Verizon Deal
Reliance Jio User Base Has Crossed 100 Million, Says Mukesh Ambani
Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Specifications, Photos Leaked Again Ahead of MWC 2017 Launch
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
Your Yahoo Account May Have Been Compromised Even Though Your Password Was Safe
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Appoints Facebook's Idema as COO to Boost Monetisation: Report
  2. Now, You Can Apply for Jobs Directly on Facebook
  3. 5 Reasons That Made Nokia 3310 a Classic
  4. Moto G5, Moto G5 Plus Specifications, Photos Leaked Again Ahead of Launch
  5. Jio Stands for Affordability in a World Where Data Is the New Oil: Ambani
  6. ISRO Launches PSLV-C37 Rocket: Here's the List of 104 Satellites on Board
  7. Over 3 Million Xiaomi Redmi 3S Phones Sold in Less Than 6 Months in India
  8. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 May Launch Alongside Nokia 3310 Refresh at MWC 2017
  9. League of Legends Creator Riot Games to Set Up Shop in India
  10. Nokia 6 Is Available in India but There's Nothing Official About It
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.