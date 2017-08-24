Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Yahoo Hack: Canadian Accused Pleads Not Guilty in US Court

 
24 August 2017
Yahoo Hack: Canadian Accused Pleads Not Guilty in US Court

Highlights

  • Baratov was arrested in Canada in March
  • He was charged with helping Russian agents in a cyber-attack on Yahoo
  • Baratov is the only person arrested among four men indicted in the case

In his first US court appearance on Wednesday, Canadian Karim Baratov pleaded not guilty to charges that he helped Russian agents in a high-profile cyber-attack on Yahoo email accounts, his lawyer said.

Baratov, a 22-year old Canadian citizen born in Kazakhstan, was arrested in Canada in March at the request of US prosecutors. They charge he was paid to break into at least 80 email accounts by Russian intelligence agents who masterminded the 2014 theft of data from some 500 million Yahoo user accounts.

Baratov entered his plea during a brief appearance at the US Federal Court in the Northern District of California, lawyer Andrew Mancilla said. His next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

Mancilla declined to comment on prospects for a plea bargain for Baratov, who presented himself on social media accounts as a wealthy young man who loved expensive cars. He waived his right to fight the US request for him to be extradited from Canada.

Baratov is the only person arrested to date among four men indicted in the case. The others include Alexsey Belan, who is among the FBI's most-wanted cyber criminals, along with two officers in Russia's Federal Security Services - Dmitry Dokuchaev and his superior, Igor Sushchin.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Yahoo, Internet, Hacking, Yahoo Hack, Karim Baratov
