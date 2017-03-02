Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Yahoo Discloses Yet Another Data Breach, Says 32 Million Accounts Accessed Using Forged Cookies

 
02 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Yahoo Discloses Yet Another Data Breach, Says 32 Million Accounts Accessed Using Forged Cookies

Highlights

  • Yahoo says latest breach connected to same people behind 2014 hack
  • 32 million user accounts were accessed by intruders in latest breach
  • Forged cookies allow access to a user's account without a password

Yahoo Inc, which disclosed two massive data breaches last year, said on Wednesday that about 32 million user accounts were accessed by intruders in the last two years using forged cookies.

The company said some of the latest intrusions can be connected to the "same state-sponsored actor believed to be responsible for the 2014 breach", in which at least 500 million accounts were affected.

"Based on the investigation, we believe an unauthorized third party accessed the company's proprietary code to learn how to forge certain cookies," Yahoo said in its latest annual filing.

These cookies have been invalidated so they cannot be used to access user accounts, the company said.

Forged cookies allow an intruder to access a user's account without a password.

Yahoo also said in December that data from more than 1 billion user accounts was compromised in August 2013, making it the largest breach in history.

The company said on Wednesday that it would not award Chief Executive Marissa Mayer a cash bonus for 2016, following the independent committee's findings related to the 2014 security incident.

Mayer has also offered to forgo any 2017 annual equity award as the breaches occurred during her tenure, Yahoo said.

Last month, Verizon Communications Inc, which is in the process of buying Yahoo's core assets, lowered its original offer by $350 million to $4.48 billion.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Yahoo, Yahoo Mail, Yahoo 2014 Hack, Marissa Mayer, Hack, Verizon, Internet, Apps
Nokia, Airtel Join Hands on 5G, IoT Applications
Samsung Creates Office for Product Quality Improvement After Galaxy Note 7 Debacle
Oppo F1s
Yahoo Discloses Yet Another Data Breach, Says 32 Million Accounts Accessed Using Forged Cookies
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

MWC 2017
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Plans Revealed, Here's the Entire List
  2. Why HMD Global Is Not Worried About ‘Just’ 2GB of RAM in Nokia Phones
  3. Jio Prime Plans, New Redmi Note 4 Colour in India, More: Your 360 Daily
  4. Nokia 3310 (2017) Will Be Useless in the US, Canada, and Other Regions
  5. How to Subscribe to Reliance Jio Prime Plans
  6. Nokia's Android Phones Are Reportedly Coming to India in June
  7. Nokia 3 vs Nokia 5 vs Nokia 6: Which Phone Is for You?
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Matte Black Variant Goes on Sale in India Today
  9. Nokia, Airtel Join Hands on 5G, IoT Applications
  10. Nokia 3310, Moto G5, and All Other Smartphones Launched at MWC 2017
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.