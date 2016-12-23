Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Xiaomi Mi Car Air Purifier Launched Alongside New Anti-Pollution Air Mask

 
23 December 2016
Share on FacebookTweetShareShareReddit
Xiaomi Mi Car Air Purifier Launched Alongside New Anti-Pollution Air Mask

Photo Credit: Gizchina

Highlights

  • Xiaomi has introduced the Mi Car Air Purifier at CNY 449
  • It has also launched a new anti-pollution air mask at CNY 69
  • The Mi Car Air Purifier will go on sale from Tuesday

Chinese mobile manufacturer Xiaomi long ago jumped into the business of non-mobile products under its crowdfunding platform Mijia and its Mi Ecosystem sub-brand with manufacturer partners. From electric scooters to rice cookers and jackets, Xiaomi has launched a range of products including air purifiers. Now, the company has launched a new compact air purifier - Mi Car Air Purifier - in China that can be used inside a car. It's priced at CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 4,400) and will hit the Chinese market starting Tuesday, December 27. Alongside, Xiaomi has also introduced a new anti-fog and haze air mask priced at CNY 69 (roughly Rs. 675).

As per a report by Gizchina, the motivation to launch the new compact air purifier according to Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun was the reception of the Mi Air Purifier Pro and Mi Air Purifier 2, which were so portable that Chinese people were carrying them around even in transit. With winters around and a rise pollution in China, people are readily inclining towards using more air cleaning devices. Thus, the Xiaomi CEO directed the company's engineers to come up with something that can be more portable, which led to the idea of Mi Car Air Purifier. Talking about its design, the Mi Car Air Purifier looks somewhat identical to Xiaomi's previous air purifiers, but in a more compact shell.

The Xiaomi Mi Car Air Purifier has a filter for PM2.5 particulate matter, and a CADR (clean air delivery rate) of 60 cubic metres per hour, which is capable of cleaning the average car's air in about 3-7 minutes. It consists of two-wheel mirror fan circulation system that expels clean air in all directions, and comes with a silent mode so that you don't hear noise while on a call inside your car. It also includes a headrest strap that will let you fasten it to the car's headrest. As with its other air purifiers, the new Mi Car Air Purifier can be controlled with the Mi Home app.

In addition to that, Xiaomi has started selling its new anti-pollution air masks that the company claims can remove 99.8 percent of particles. The new anti-fog and haze masks will cost CNY 69 (roughly Rs. 675).

Tags: Xiaomi, Xiaomi Mi Car Air Purifier, Air Purifiers, Mi Car Air Purifier, MIJIA
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

US Companies Want to Play China's Game. They Just Can't Win It.
Moto G Turbo Edition
Xiaomi Mi Car Air Purifier Launched Alongside New Anti-Pollution Air Mask
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONSALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Moto G Turbo Edition
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Now Available in Blue and Black Colour Variants
  2. The Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  3. What Is Paytm Wallet, and How to Use It?
  4. BSNL Offers Free Data and Unlimited Calling Starting at Rs. 99 per Month
  5. Nintendo Reconfirms Super Mario Android for 2017, More Games on the Way
  6. Moto M All-Metal Smartphone Launched Starting Rs. 15,999
  7. How to Transfer Money From Paytm Wallet to Bank Account
  8. Here's What to Buy During the Origin Holiday Sale 2016
  9. Now, Snapdeal Offers to Deliver Cash to Your Home
  10. Looking for an ATM Near You With Cash? These Apps and Websites Can Help
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2016. All rights reserved.