Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WannaCry Ransomware: Less Than $70,000 Paid During Cyber-Attacks, Says White House

 
16 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
WannaCry Ransomware: Less Than $70,000 Paid During Cyber-Attacks, Says White House

Less than $70,000 (roughly Rs. 44.8 lakhs) has been paid in a "ransomware" cyber-attack that has affected about 150 countries worldwide, the White House said on Monday.

"We are not aware of payments that have led to any data recovery," White House Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert said at a daily briefing.

Bossert said the ransomware attack, known as WannaCry or WannaCript, has infected more than 300,000 machines in about 150 countries but the good news is "the infection rates have slowed over the weekend."

What Is WannaCry, Who Is Affected, and Everything Else You Need to Know About It

Specially, no US federal systems are affected, he said. Bossert said the ransomware has three variants but patching systems can help protest against all these variants.

On Sunday, Microsoft slammed the US National Security Agency (NSA) because vulnerabilities used for the attack was first discovered by the spy agency, but it chose to keep them secret until they were stolen and leaked.

"This was a vulnerability exploit as one part of a much larger tool that was put together by the culpable parties and not by the US government," Bossert argued. "This was not a tool developed by the NSA to hold ransom data."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Ransomware, WannaCry Ransomware, Internet, Cyber Attack, Cyber Security, India, White House, WannaCry
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tipped to Sport Dual Camera Setup, 6.3-Inch Display
HotDeals 360
WannaCry Ransomware: Less Than $70,000 Paid During Cyber-Attacks, Says White House
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

VIVO V5
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review
  2. Nokia 3310 Launched at Rs. 3,310 in India, Will Be Available Offline Only
  3. Who Is Really to Blame for the WannaCry Ransomware?
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4 With 4100mAh Battery Launched in India
  5. ATMs Closed Due to WannaCry Ransomware? Experts Debunk WhatsApp Hoaxes
  6. HTC U11 'Squeezable Smartphone' With Snapdragon 835 SoC Launched
  7. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Expected to Launch in India Today
  8. Fresh OnePlus 5 Renders Leaked, Specifications Tipped on Benchmark Site
  9. Flipkart Sale Day 3: Best Mobiles & Laptops Deals Still Available
  10. Why Do Hackers and Ransomware Attackers Ask for Bitcoins? The Answer
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.