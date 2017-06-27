US Government Websites Restored After Pro-Islamic State Hack

Ohio officials have restored 11 government websites that were hacked with a message purporting to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.

The Department of Administrative Services says affected websites were restored by Monday. They'd been hacked Sunday with a message that included: "I love the Islamic state."

The Department of Public Safety says the FBI and US Department of Homeland Security are investigating the hacking.

It affected websites for the governor and his wife, the lieutenant governor and the inspector general, as well as Ohio's Medicaid and prisons agencies. The list also included sites for Ohio's casino and facilities commissions, the offices of Health Transformation and Workforce Transformation, and the government streamlining effort LeanOhio.

The same message infiltrated government websites in Brookhaven, New York, and Howard County, Maryland.