Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

US Government Websites Restored After Pro-Islamic State Hack

 
27 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
US Government Websites Restored After Pro-Islamic State Hack

Highlights

  • 11 government websites restored after being hacked on Sunday
  • FBI and Homeland Security are investigating the hacking
  • The hack is part of ongoing cyber-terrorism across the globe

Ohio officials have restored 11 government websites that were hacked with a message purporting to be supportive of the Islamic State terrorist group.

The Department of Administrative Services says affected websites were restored by Monday. They'd been hacked Sunday with a message that included: "I love the Islamic state."

The Department of Public Safety says the FBI and US Department of Homeland Security are investigating the hacking.

It affected websites for the governor and his wife, the lieutenant governor and the inspector general, as well as Ohio's Medicaid and prisons agencies. The list also included sites for Ohio's casino and facilities commissions, the offices of Health Transformation and Workforce Transformation, and the government streamlining effort LeanOhio.

The same message infiltrated government websites in Brookhaven, New York, and Howard County, Maryland.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: US, US governement, US Government Hack, Islamic State, IS, Ohio, Internet, Hacking, Cyber Attack, Cyber Terrorism, Homeland Security, FBI
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Says Excited to Keep Investing in India After Meeting PM Modi
Redmi Note 4
US Government Websites Restored After Pro-Islamic State Hack
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Flash Sale on Amazon India, Mi.com Today
  2. Lenovo Mobile Fest Offers Discounts and Other Deals in Flipkart Sale
  3. Nokia 3 Android Phone Now Available Online in India
  4. OnePlus 5 vs Other Flagship Smartphones: Camera Comparison
  5. Amazon India Pre-GST Sale Offering Discounts on TVs, Speakers, and More
  6. Nokia 3 Available Online, WhatsApp's New Features, More: Your 360 Daily
  7. Here's When the Nokia 6 Will Come to the US
  8. NASA Refutes Reports, Says No Pending Announcement on Alien Life
  9. OnePlus 5 Goes on Open Sale in India via Amazon India, OnePlus Store
  10. WhatsApp Looks Set to Bundle Shared Media, Refresh Call Screen
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.